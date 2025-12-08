Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Auspicious Rituals To Awaken Fortune And Receive Divine Blessings

Saphala Ekadashi on 15 December 2025 is believed to bring success and divine grace. Know the key rituals and remedies to attract prosperity, harmony, and favourable results.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Saphala Ekadashi, observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Paush month, is regarded as a powerful day for changing one’s fortune and attracting divine grace. Devotees believe that performing simple yet meaningful rituals on this sacred date helps awaken stalled luck, bring success, and strengthen spiritual harmony. In 2025, this highly auspicious Ekadashi falls on 15 December, making it an important day for those seeking prosperity, career growth, and peace at home.

Significance And Timings Of Saphala Ekadashi 2025

This year, the Ekadashi tithi begins on 14 December at 6:49 pm and ends on 15 December at 9:19 pm. As per the sunrise tithi, the fast and rituals will be observed on 15 December. Saphala Ekadashi is traditionally associated with Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi, and its rituals are believed to help revive dormant fortune and open pathways to success.

Remedies For Success In Career And Business

Those seeking growth in profession or business are advised to donate yellow-coloured clothes on this day. Establishing an idol of Lord Vishnu at the workplace and offering prayers is considered especially beneficial. These rituals are believed to increase opportunities and improve stability in one’s professional life.

Vishnu Remedies For Auspicious Results And Siddhi

Lighting a diya made from wheat flour and placing it before Lord Vishnu is considered a powerful remedy for achieving success in ongoing tasks. Devotees who light an akhand jyot (unbroken flame) made of wheat flour often experience quicker positive outcomes and heightened spiritual energy.

Rituals For Harmony In Married Life

Couples facing misunderstandings or challenges in their marriage can wrap raw sacred thread (kachcha soot) around a banana plant and perform puja. This ritual is believed to reduce conflict, increase compatibility, and bring happiness back into the relationship.

Spiritual Remedies For Blocked Success

For those who work hard yet fail to see results, offering halwa as bhog to Lord Vishnu on Saphala Ekadashi is considered a powerful solution. Chanting Vishnu mantras afterwards helps calm the mind and align one’s energy with prosperity. Devotees believe that this remedy helps dissolve obstacles and brings long-awaited success.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Ekadashi Vrat Hindu Festivals Vishnu Puja Saphala Ekadashi
