HomeReligionWhen Is Ravidas Jayanti 2026? Know About His Story And Teachings

When Is Ravidas Jayanti 2026? Know About His Story And Teachings

Ravidas Jayanti 2026 falls on 1 February. Discover the life, teachings, social reforms and spiritual message of Sant Ravidas that continue to inspire millions today.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Ravidas Jayanti 2026 will be observed on 1 February 2026, marking the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, one of India’s most influential saints and social reformers of the Bhakti Movement. Known variously as Guru Ravidas, Raidas and Bhagat Ravidas, he devoted his life to spreading the powerful message of equality, human dignity, compassion and spiritual awakening. His teachings continue to resonate across generations, making Ravidas Jayanti not just a religious celebration but a reminder of India’s enduring spiritual conscience.

ALSO READ: Magh Mela 2026: Sacred Magh Maas Begins January 4; This Month Unlocks Prosperity And Grants Moksh

How Sant Ravidas Became ‘Shiromani Ravidas’

(Image Source: Pinterest/skrcreatar)
(Image Source: Pinterest/skrcreatar)

Historical accounts reveal that Guru Ravidas faced deep social hardship in his early life. At one point, after being forced to leave his family home, he built a humble hut and began serving wandering saints and spiritual seekers. By profession, he worked as a cobbler, crafting shoes, yet his inner world was rich with divine devotion.

As he immersed himself in the Bhakti Movement, his wisdom, humility and powerful verses began attracting disciples from every social background. His spiritual influence expanded steadily, earning him the revered title of ‘Sant Shiromani Ravidas’, the crown jewel among saints.

Raising His Voice Against Untouchability

Guru Ravidas was far more than a spiritual poet; he was a bold social reformer. He openly challenged the deeply rooted practices of caste discrimination and untouchability, declaring that every human being is equal in the eyes of the Divine. At a time when society was rigidly divided, Ravidas fearlessly preached unity, compassion and brotherhood, laying the foundation for a more inclusive spiritual philosophy.

‘Man Changa To Kathauti Mein Ganga’ – The Power of Inner Purity

One of Guru Ravidas’s most famous teachings, “Man Changa To Kathauti Mein Ganga”, encapsulates his spiritual philosophy. It means that if the mind is pure, even the simplest vessel holds the sacred Ganges. Through this message, he rejected blind rituals, external showmanship and idol worship, encouraging seekers to cultivate inner purity, self-realisation and true devotion.

The Path Of Karma And Genuine Devotion

Sant Ravidas emphasised that selfless action (karma) and sincere devotion (bhakti) are the highest forms of worship. According to him, devotion without honesty, love and service is meaningless. True worship lies in living with integrity, compassion and responsibility towards others.

Message Of Equality And Universal Brotherhood

Above all, Guru Ravidas taught that a person’s worth is determined by deeds, not birth. His vision of society rested on equality, justice and mutual respect. Ravidas Jayanti 2026 offers a powerful opportunity for reflection on these timeless values, reminding humanity that spiritual growth and social harmony must walk hand in hand.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Ravidas Jayanti be observed in 2026?

Ravidas Jayanti 2026 will be observed on February 1st, marking the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

Who was Guru Ravidas?

Guru Ravidas was an influential saint and social reformer of the Bhakti Movement, known for spreading messages of equality, human dignity, compassion, and spiritual awakening.

What does his teachings mean?

This teaching means that if the mind is pure, even a simple vessel holds the sacred Ganges. It emphasizes inner purity over external rituals.

What was Guru Ravidas's stance on caste discrimination?

Guru Ravidas openly challenged caste discrimination and untouchability, preaching that all human beings are equal in the eyes of the Divine.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
