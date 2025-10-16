Rama Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And More

Rama Ekadashi 2025: Rama Ekadashi holds immense religious importance in Hinduism. Observed during the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month, this sacred fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. In 2025, Rama Ekadashi will be celebrated on Friday, 17 October, a spiritually significant day as it falls just a day before Dhanteras and marks the last Ekadashi of Chaturmas. Devotees believe that observing this vrat with full devotion removes negativity, brings peace, and ensures prosperity in life.

Rama Ekadashi 2025 Date And Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi will begin on 16 October at 10:35 AM and conclude on 17 October at 11:12 AM. Since the sunrise on 17 October marks the Ekadashi tithi, fasting and worship should be observed on this day.

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:43 AM – 12:29 PM

11:43 AM – 12:29 PM Amrit Kaal Muhurat: 11:26 AM – 1:07 PM

11:26 AM – 1:07 PM Paran Time: 18 October, 6:24 AM – 8:41 AM

Rama Ekadashi 2025 Puja Vidhi

Begin the day early with a holy bath and wear clean, traditional clothes. Light a diya in the temple area and take a vow to observe the fast.

Bathe Lord Vishnu with Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar).

Offer yellow sandalwood, flowers, tulsi leaves, fruits, and sweets.

Perform Lakshmi puja alongside Vishnu worship to invite wealth and prosperity.

Light incense and a ghee lamp, recite the Rama Ekadashi Katha, and conclude the ritual with the aarti.

Rama Ekadashi 2025 Remedies

Feed black ants with flour or sugar to remove obstacles in work.

Offer makhana, kheer, lotus, and batasha to Goddess Lakshmi for good fortune.

Pour water mixed with ghee, sugar, and milk at the root of a Peepal tree for lasting prosperity.

Recite Shri Suktam and offer lotus flowers to Goddess Lakshmi for financial stability.

Spiritual Importance Of Rama Ekadashi

Rama Ekadashi symbolises the union of devotion and discipline. It is believed that observing this vrat helps cleanse sins, strengthen one’s karma, and bring divine grace. Fasting on this day also enhances spiritual awareness and purifies the mind and soul.