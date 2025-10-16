Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Check Out The Date, Rules, And Significance Of Lighting Yam Deepak

Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali or Roop Chaudas, holds a special significance in the five-day Diwali festival. Generally observed a day before the main Diwali, this year brings a rare coincidence where both Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will fall on the same day.

Narak Chaturdashi 2025 Date

In 2025, Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, coinciding with Diwali. According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 1:51 PM on October 19 and end at 3:44 PM on October 20. As the traditional Roop Chaudas bath is performed before sunrise, the festival will be observed on October 20, based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing).

When To Light The Yam Deepak

The Yam Deepak, a diya dedicated to Lord Yam, the god of death, is lit to ward off untimely death and negativity. While many people light this lamp on Dhanteras, others do so a day before Diwali.

Those who follow the Dhanteras tradition should light the Yam Deepak on the night of October 18.

Those who observe it a day before Diwali can light it on October 19.

Significance And Beliefs

Narak Chaturdashi is associated with several mythological stories, but the lighting of the Yam Deep holds special importance. It is believed that offering this diya to Lord Yam ensures protection from premature death and removes negative energies from the home.

Rules For Lighting The Yam Deep

Use a Four-Faced Lamp:

Always use a choumukhi deepak (four-faced lamp) with four wicks pointing in four directions. This symbolises spreading light and positivity across all directions. Lighting such a lamp is believed to please Lord Yam and protect the family from major crises and untimely death. It is also said to bring peace to one’s ancestors.

Correct Direction and Materials:

According to scriptures, the Yam Deep should always be placed facing the south direction, which is associated with Lord Yam. The lamp should be made of clay or wheat flour and filled with mustard oil before lighting.

Light 14 Lamps:

Along with the Yam Deep, devotees are advised to light 14 lamps around the house, at the temple, kitchen, near drinking water, by the Tulsi plant, at the main entrance, terrace, and even near the bathroom. These lamps are considered highly auspicious and attract prosperity and positivity.

Follow Proper Rituals:

After lighting the Yam Deep, it should first be rotated around the entire house and then placed outside in the south-facing direction. Ensure that the spot where the lamp is placed is clean and sacred.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]