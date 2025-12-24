Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'I Get Allergies In Just 3 Days Here': Gadkari On Pollution In Delhi-NCR

'I Get Allergies In Just 3 Days Here': Gadkari On Pollution In Delhi-NCR

Gadkari also highlighted the economic burden of fuel imports, noting that India spends around ₹22 lakh crore annually on fossil fuels.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday voiced strong concern over worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR, saying that even a short stay in the capital affects his health.

Speaking at a public event, Gadkari said, “I stay here for three days and I develop allergies because of the pollution.” He acknowledged that transport alone contributes nearly 40 per cent to air pollution in Delhi and its surrounding regions. “I am the transport minister, and if 40 per cent of pollution is coming from transport, then the responsibility is also mine,” he said.

‘What Kind Of Nationalism Is This?’

Questioning continued dependence on fossil fuels, Gadkari said, “What kind of nationalism is this? Fossil fuels are limited and pollution is rising. Can’t we reduce their use?” He strongly pitched for faster adoption of electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered vehicles, stressing that these options can help achieve near-zero emissions.

The minister also highlighted the economic burden of fuel imports, noting that India spends around ₹22 lakh crore annually on fossil fuels.

Gadkari spoke about environmentally friendly flex-fuel vehicles, which can run entirely on ethanol. He said such vehicles have the potential to significantly cut pollution while also reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Air Quality Slips To Severe Levels

Gadkari’s remarks came on a day when Delhi’s air quality sharply deteriorated. The capital recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 412, making it the second most polluted city in India.

Neighbouring Noida topped the list as the most polluted city in the country on Tuesday, with an average AQI of 426. While there was a slight improvement by Wednesday morning, air quality in the region continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitin Gadkari Delhi AQI Nitin Gadkari Delhi Pollution
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Finally We Come Together: Thackeray Siblings Join Forces Ahead OF Mumbai Civic Elections
Finally We Come Together: Thackeray Siblings Join Forces Ahead OF Mumbai Civic Elections
World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Lalit Modi Shares Video With Vijay Mallya, Sparks Outrage Over ‘Fugitive’ Remark
Breaking News: Junk Food Claims Child’s Life in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh; Doctors Issue Urgent Warning
Breaking News: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 36-Ball Century, Breaks 39-Year-Old Record in Indian Cricket
Bangladesh: Anti-Hindu Violence Erupts Again in Chattogram, Homes Burnt Amid Political Unrest
Unnao Rape Case: Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Unnao Rape Survivor Protests
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget