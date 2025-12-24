'I Get Allergies In Just 3 Days Here': Gadkari On Pollution In Delhi-NCR

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday voiced strong concern over worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR, saying that even a short stay in the capital affects his health.

Speaking at a public event, Gadkari said, “I stay here for three days and I develop allergies because of the pollution.” He acknowledged that transport alone contributes nearly 40 per cent to air pollution in Delhi and its surrounding regions. “I am the transport minister, and if 40 per cent of pollution is coming from transport, then the responsibility is also mine,” he said.

‘What Kind Of Nationalism Is This?’

Questioning continued dependence on fossil fuels, Gadkari said, “What kind of nationalism is this? Fossil fuels are limited and pollution is rising. Can’t we reduce their use?” He strongly pitched for faster adoption of electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered vehicles, stressing that these options can help achieve near-zero emissions.

The minister also highlighted the economic burden of fuel imports, noting that India spends around ₹22 lakh crore annually on fossil fuels.

Gadkari spoke about environmentally friendly flex-fuel vehicles, which can run entirely on ethanol. He said such vehicles have the potential to significantly cut pollution while also reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Air Quality Slips To Severe Levels

Gadkari’s remarks came on a day when Delhi’s air quality sharply deteriorated. The capital recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 412, making it the second most polluted city in India.

Neighbouring Noida topped the list as the most polluted city in the country on Tuesday, with an average AQI of 426. While there was a slight improvement by Wednesday morning, air quality in the region continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category.