Finally We Come Together: Thackeray Siblings Join Forces Ahead OF Mumbai Civic Elections

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray reunite at Balasaheb’s memorial as the Thackeray family pays tribute, ahead of the official Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance announcement for the BMC polls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
The Thackeray family came together at the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, creating a deeply emotional moment that resonated far beyond the gathering itself. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray were seen standing side by side, paying homage to the leader whose legacy continues to shape Maharashtra’s politics.

They were joined by other members of the family, including Aditya Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, Amit Thackeray and Sharmila Thackeray. The rare sight of the entire Thackeray family united at the memorial moved many present, with several observers visibly emotional.

For many across Maharashtra, the moment symbolised more than remembrance, it reflected a shared history, legacy and political future.

Family Pays Tribute Together

In a powerful visual, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray together offered floral tributes at Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial. Soon after, Rashmi Thackeray and Sharmila Thackeray paid their respects jointly, followed by Aditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray offering homage together.

Adding to the emotional atmosphere, a young girl handed a chaff flower to Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray as they stood at the memorial, a moment that quietly captured the sentiment of the occasion.

Alliance Announcement Expected Shortly

The memorial visit comes just ahead of a major political development. An alliance between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is set to be officially announced.

The tie-up, known as the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance, will be declared at a press conference scheduled at Mumbai’s Blue Sea Hotel. The announcement is expected to formalise the partnership ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

A Defining Moment Before the BMC Polls

In a significant move for Maharashtra’s political landscape, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray are joining forces for the BMC polls. The reunion at Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial, followed by the alliance announcement, marks a crucial turning point, both emotionally and politically.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
