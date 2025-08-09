Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionRaksha Bandhan 2025: Know Bhadra Timing, Purnima Tithi, And Shubh Muhurat To Tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know Bhadra Timing, Purnima Tithi, And Shubh Muhurat To Tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated today on August 9. Check the Purnima Tithi, auspicious Rakhi tying time, and why this year’s festival will be free from the inauspicious Bhadra period.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 12:42 PM (IST)

Raksha Bandhan is one of the major festivals in Hinduism, symbolizing the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and protection between brothers and sisters. Celebrated every year on the full moon (Purnima) of the Shravan month, this year the festival will be observed on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

In Raksha Bandhan, Raksha means ‘protection’ and Bandhan means ‘bond.’ On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread (Rakhi) on their brothers’ wrists, praying for their long life and well-being, while brothers pledge to protect their sisters for life. The festival is not just a religious occasion but also an emotional celebration of the sibling relationship.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Auspicious Time And Rules For Tying Rakhi To Laddu Gopal

Purnima Tithi And Rakhi Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Purnima Tithi will begin on August 8 at 2:12 PM and end on August 9 at 1:24 PM. As per Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based calculation), Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9.

Rakhi can be tied anytime from morning till evening on August 9. However, it is considered auspicious to tie it before 1:24 PM, as the Purnima Tithi will end after that and the Bhadrapada month will begin. Traditionally, tying Rakhi during the Shravan Purnima is considered most favorable.

Bhadra Timings For Raksha Bandhan 2025

This year, the festival will be free from the inauspicious Bhadra period. As per experts, Bhadra will begin on August 8 at 2:12 PM and end on August 9 at 1:52 AM. Since the Bhadra period will be over well before Raksha Bandhan celebrations begin, the festival will be celebrated without any Bhadra shadow.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
