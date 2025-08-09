Raksha Bandhan 2025: Auspicious Time And Rules For Tying Rakhi To Laddu Gopal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionRaksha Bandhan 2025: Auspicious Time And Rules For Tying Rakhi To Laddu Gopal

Raksha Bandhan 2025 brings a rare auspicious occasion with no Bhadra or Panchak. Know the rituals and rules for tying Rakhi to Laddu Gopal, the right colours, offerings, and auspicious timings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 10:45 AM (IST)

Today, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. This year brings a rare auspicious occasion, as there will be no Bhadra or Panchak period on Rakhi day. Sisters can tie Rakhi to their brothers throughout the day without any restrictions.

Alongside tying Rakhi to brothers, there is also a long-standing tradition of tying Rakhi to deities, especially Laddu Gopal, with love and devotion. But do you know the correct way to tie Rakhi to Laddu Gopal? Here are the traditions and rituals associated with it.

Auspicious Time To Tie Rakhi

According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious time for tying Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan will be on Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM. As per tradition, Rakhi is tied to the deity before tying it to a brother.

Rules For Tying Rakhi To Laddu Gopal

Scriptures mention specific guidelines for this ritual.

  • Before tying Rakhi to Laddu Gopal, they should be bathed and dressed in clean, beautiful attire.
  • Use a Silk Thread Rakhi: When tying Rakhi to Laddu Gopal, it is advised to use a yellow-colored silk thread Rakhi, as yellow is considered a symbol of auspiciousness. Avoid using blue or black Rakhis.
  • After the bath, apply a tilak of saffron, sandalwood, roli (red powder), and turmeric mixed with Ganga water to Laddu Gopal. Offer homemade kheer or sooji halwa as bhog (offering). Only home-cooked prasad should be offered to maintain purity and sanctity.
  • Offer a Gift on Raksha Bandhan: After tying Rakhi, it is customary to present a small gift to Laddu Gopal. According to belief, offering a gift to the deity on this day yields tenfold blessings. Lighting a lamp and performing aarti after the rituals is said to please Laddu Gopal.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Rakhi To Lord Krishna Laddu Gopal Rakhi Rituals Raksha Bandhan Auspicious Time Rakhi Traditions Rakhi Rituals For Deity
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
'Sign Declaration Or Apologise': EC To Rahul Over 'Vote Theft' Claim, Slams Charges As 'Baseless, Absurd'
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties Amid Tariff Row With Trump
