PM Modi Extends Eid Mubarak On Milad-un-Nabi, Wishing For Well-being In Society

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed his greetings to the nation on Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, expressing hopes for peace and the well-being of society.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister posted, “Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service, and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!”

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, is an important festival for Muslims worldwide, commemorating the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also extended his wishes on the occasion.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Greetings on Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi! May this Eid bring joy in everyone's life and strengthen the bonds of unity & togetherness.”

Jammu and Kashmir L-G, Manoj Sinha also extended wishes, writing in a post on X, “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. The life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire humanity to live a life of compassion and selflessness. May his message guide us to righteous living and strengthen unity, brotherhood & peace in society. Eid Mubarak!”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also joined in greeting people. In his post on X, he said, “Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to everyone. May this auspicious occasion usher in peace, prosperity, and compassion, uniting everyone in a spirit of goodwill.”

The Prophet, born in Mecca around 570 CE, is remembered for his teachings of compassion, equality, and justice, which continue to inspire millions worldwide. This year, the festivities began on Thursday, September 4, and conclude on Friday, coinciding with the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Milad-un-Nabi is observed with prayers, religious gatherings, and charitable activities. It is seen as a time of reflection, where followers revisit the Prophet’s message of kindness, service to humanity, and harmony. The day’s significance extends beyond celebration, it serves as a reminder of the enduring values of justice, compassion, and unity that Prophet Muhammad espoused.

