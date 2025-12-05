Paush Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And More

Sankashti Chaturthi, observed on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha every lunar month, falls four days after Purnima. On this day, devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, concluding the vrat only after sighting the moon. This year, the Paush month’s Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on December 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: Amavasya 2026 Dates: Full List Of All 12 Amavasya Tithis And Their Spiritual Significance

Paush Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Muhurat

According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Paush will begin on December 7 at 6:24 PM and end on December 8 at 4:03 PM.

Morning Puja Muhurat: 8:19 AM to 1:31 PM

8:19 AM to 1:31 PM Evening Puja Muhurat: 5:24 PM to 10:31 PM

5:24 PM to 10:31 PM Moonrise Time: 7:55 PM

Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

Begin the day with a bath before sunrise and wear clean clothes.

Wearing red-coloured attire is considered highly auspicious.

Offer roli, flowers, and water to Lord Ganesh.

Prepare and offer sesame ladoos and modak as bhog.

Light incense and lamps and perform the traditional Ganesh puja.

In the evening, read or listen to the Sankashti Vrat Katha.

Break the fast only after sighting the moon at night.

How To Observe The Vrat

Religious texts suggest that devotees should remain without food throughout the day, consuming only gomutra as per traditional belief. During the vrat, daytime sleeping should be avoided and celibacy must be observed. After the night puja, feeding Brahmins is considered auspicious. It is also believed that performing a havan with kheer made of milk and pure ghee while chanting Ganesh mantras can bless the devotee with the ability to influence even those in positions of authority.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]