Amavasya 2026 Dates: Full List Of All 12 Amavasya Tithis And Their Spiritual Significance
Amavasya 2026 Dates: Know the complete list of all Amavasya tithis in 2026 and their spiritual significance, rituals, and why Ganga snan is considered auspicious.
Amavasya 2026 Dates: Amavasya is one of the most significant lunar phases in the Hindu calendar, observed as a powerful day for worship, charity, and spiritual cleansing. Considered the sacred tithi dedicated to ancestors, Amavasya holds deep cultural and religious value across India. Many devotees believe that performing Lakshmi Puja, offering food to the needy, and remembering ancestors on this day removes suffering, brings prosperity, and blesses households with peace.
In 2026, there are twelve Amavasya tithis from January to December, each carrying unique importance depending on the month and the rituals associated with it.
What Makes Amavasya Spiritually Sacred?
In Hindu scriptures, Amavasya marks the final day of the Krishna Paksha each month. It is believed to be a favourable time for spiritual activities such as daan, snan , jaap, and homa. Rituals performed on this day are said to please both deities and ancestors, helping devotees overcome negativity, misfortune, and obstacles.
Amavasya falling on a Monday or Saturday is considered especially auspicious, enhancing the benefits of rituals performed. Many devotees observe fasts, offer sesame water to ancestors, and support the needy, believing it brings blessings such as protection from Pitru Dosh and long-lasting marital harmony.
Amavasya 2026: Complete Month-Wise List Of All Amavasya Tithis
- Magh Amavasya (Mauni Amavasya) – 18 January 2026
- Phalgun Amavasya – 17 February 2026
- Chaitra Amavasya – 19 March 2026
- Vaishakh Amavasya – 17 April 2026
- Jyeshth Amavasya – 16 May 2026
- Adhik Jyeshth Amavasya – 15 June 2026
- Ashadh Amavasya – 14 July 2026
- Shravan Amavasya – 12 August 2026
- Bhadrapad Amavasya – 17 September 2026
- Ashwin Amavasya (Sarva Pitru Amavasya) – 10 October 2026
- Kartik Amavasya (Diwali) – 9 November 2026
- Margashirsh Amavasya – 8 December 2026
Why Do Devotees Perform Ganga Snan On Amavasya?
According to Purānic texts, bathing in a sacred river on Amavasya is believed to cleanse sins and elevate ancestral spirits. Performing charity after the bath enhances the spiritual merit of the ritual.
Holy cities such as Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik are considered especially auspicious. Devotees believe that bathing in these rivers on Amavasya provides blessings equal to an amrit snan, the nectar bath mentioned in ancient scriptures.
The significance is also tied to the legend of the Samudra Manthan. When the gods and demons fought over the pot of nectar, a few drops are said to have fallen in these four locations, making the rivers eternally blessed.
This is why pilgrims across India take holy dips, particularly on festivals, Purnima, and Amavasya tithis.
