Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat Paran To Be Observed Today: Know Time, Rituals, And More

HomeReligionParivartini Ekadashi Vrat Paran To Be Observed Today: Know Time, Rituals, And More

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat Parana 2025 will be observed today on September 4, 2025. Devotees conclude the fast with Tulsi, Vishnu puja, and charity as prescribed in scriptures.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 06:33 AM (IST)
Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat Paran: Parivartini Ekadashi was marked yesterday on September 3, 2025, while the Paran (breaking of the fast) will take place on September 4, 2025. According to scriptures, Paran refers to the completion of the Ekadashi fast, which is traditionally done after sunrise on the following day.

As mentioned in the Mahabharat, Lord Krishna described Ekadashi as the most powerful fast for purifying the mind and soul. This vrat (fast) is considered highly auspicious for attaining moksha (liberation) and spiritual elevation.

Parivartini Ekadashi Paran 2025

The Paran for Parivartini Ekadashi will be observed on September 4 between 1:36 PM and 4:07 PM. On this day, the period of Hari Vasara ends at 10:18 AM, after which Paran can be performed.

Significance Of Ekadashi In Mahabharata

During the Mahabharata era, not only the Pandavas but also Bhishma Pitamah observed this fast. It is believed that by observing Ekadashi, a person enjoys worldly pleasures, ensures the salvation of ancestors, and ultimately attains Vaikuntha (the divine abode of Lord Vishnu).

Vrat Paran Rituals

Traditionally, devotees conclude the Ekadashi fast on Dwadashi Tithi. Before consuming grains, one should first take a Tulsi (holy basil) leaf in the mouth, without chewing, and swallow it. Consuming one or two amla (Indian gooseberries) is also considered highly beneficial.

The Paran should always be done before the Dwadashi Tithi ends. Eating rice during Paran is considered auspicious. Importantly, one must bathe first, perform Lord Vishnu’s puja, and offer donations to a Brahmin before breaking the fast. Scriptures emphasize that following these rituals ensures the true benefits of observing the Ekadashi vrat.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

