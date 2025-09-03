Onam 2025: Onam is one of South India’s most celebrated festivals, especially in Kerala, where it is also known as Thiruvonam in Malayalam. Spanning 10 days, Onam is a time of joy, cultural expression, and devotion. In 2025, the main day of Onam will be celebrated on 5 September, with festivities having started on 26 August and concluding on 7 September with Chathayam Day.

This festival marks the Malayali New Year, celebrates the harvest season, and honours King Mahabali, whose legendary visit to Earth is at the heart of the celebrations.

Mythological Significance Of Onam

Onam is deeply connected to Hindu mythology. It is believed that Lord Vishnu took his Vamana avatar to humble the pride of King Mahabali. Pleased with Mahabali’s devotion and keeping his promise, Vishnu allowed him to return to Earth once a year to check on his people.

The festival symbolises prosperity, righteousness, and devotion, as devotees welcome the spirit of Mahabali into their homes and hearts. It also celebrates the arrival of the new harvest, marking the end of the agricultural season and the abundance of the land.

Traditions And Celebrations

During Onam, homes and streets are decorated with flower carpets (Pookalam), and Lord Vishnu and King Mahabali are worshipped with devotion. The festival showcases Kerala’s cultural heritage, including:

Culinary Delights: Traditional Onam Sadya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves.

Traditional Onam Sadya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. Traditional Music And Dance: Performances like Kathakali, Pulikali (Tiger Dance), and Thiruvathira Kali highlight Kerala’s rich cultural legacy.

Performances like Kathakali, Pulikali (Tiger Dance), and Thiruvathira Kali highlight Kerala’s rich cultural legacy. Festive Games And Events: Energetic boat races, colourful processions, and community games.

Energetic boat races, colourful processions, and community games. Decorated Elephants: Elephants adorned in festive attire add grandeur to the celebrations.

These cultural expressions make Onam not just a festival but a vivid display of Kerala’s artistic and social traditions.

The Cultural Essence Of Onam

Onam is incomplete without its folk performances and traditional rituals. Kathakali narrates ancient epics through expressive gestures and costumes, while Pulikali enacts stories of bravery in a unique, energetic style. Thiruvathira Kali, performed by women, celebrates devotion, grace, and community bonding.

Through its mythology, harvest celebrations, and vibrant cultural events, Onam connects people to Kerala’s heritage, community values, and the timeless story of King Mahabali and Lord Vishnu.