Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Auspicious Donations And More

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Auspicious Donations And More

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on 3rd September. Know the date, puja muhurat, importance of this vrat, and the auspicious donations that bring blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: The month of Bhadrpad holds a special place in Sanatan Dharm. During this time, major festivals such as Krishna Janmashtami, Radha Ashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi are celebrated with great devotion. Alongside these, Parivartini Ekadashi is also observed with equal reverence. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this Ekadashi is considered one of the most powerful days for worship and fasting.

ALSO READ: September Ekadashi 2025 — Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Timings And Significance Of Parivartini And Indira Ekadashi

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 Date And Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Parivartini Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksh in the month of Bhadrpad.

  • Tithi begins: 3rd September 2025, 03:53 AM
  • Tithi ends: 4th September 2025, 04:21 AM

As per tradition, Parivartini Ekadashi fast will be observed on 3rd September 2025 .

Panchang Details For Parivartini Ekadashi 2025

  • Sunrise: 6:00 AM
  • Sunset: 6:40 PM
  • Moonrise: 3:51 PM
  • Moonset: 2:07 AM
  • Brahma Muhurat: 4:30 AM to 5:15 AM
  • Vijay Muhurat: 2:27 PM – 3:18 PM
  • Time For Godhuli: 6:40 PM – 7:03 PM
  • Nishita Muhurat: 11:58 PM – 12:43 AM

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 Significance 

This Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the sustainer of the universe. Devotees worship Lakshmi Narayan with deep faith and keep a fast to seek divine blessings. Observing this vrat is believed to bring prosperity, good fortune, and liberation from sins. Charity and donations made on this day hold immense spiritual merit.

Auspicious Donations On Parivartini Ekadashi

  • Food And Grains: Offering food to the needy ensures abundance in the household.
  • Yellow Clothes: Donating yellow garments is believed to fulfil desires.
  • Seasonal Fruits: Giving fruits brings health and prosperity.
  • Sesame Seeds: Offering sesame removes Saturn-related doshas.
  • Cow Donation: Donating cow helps in removing all obstacles.
  • Ghee And Honey: Donating these invokes the grace of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 is a sacred occasion for devotees to dedicate prayers, fasting, and charity to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Observing this vrat with devotion not only brings spiritual upliftment but also ensures divine blessings for family, health, and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
