HomeReligionSeptember Ekadashi 2025 — Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Timings And Significance Of Parivartini And Indira Ekadashi

In September 2025, Parivartini Ekadashi will be observed on 3 September and Indira Ekadashi on 17 September. Check puja muhurat, vrat timings, and religious significance.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

September Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi fasting is considered one of the most sacred observances in Hindu tradition. It is believed to purify the soul, free one from material desires, and lead towards spiritual liberation. According to scriptures, Ekadashi originated from the divine body of Lord Vishnu, and observing this vrat removes sins, grants peace, and ensures liberation after death. In September 2025, two important Ekadashis will be observed, Parivartini Ekadashi and Indira Ekadashi.

ALSO READ: Bhadrapad Purnima 2025: Date, Timing, Puja Vidhi, And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 – Date And Significance

Parivartini Ekadashi, also known as Jaljhilani Ekadashi, will be observed on 3 September 2025. This vrat falls during Chaturmas when Lord Vishnu is in his cosmic sleep. On this day, it is believed that the deity changes sides in his resting posture, hence the name Parivartini.

  • Tithi: Begins at 3:53 AM on 3 September and ends at 4:21 AM on 4 September
  • Puja Muhurat: 6:00 AM to 9:10 AM (3 September)
  • Vrat Paran: 1:36 PM to 4:07 PM (4 September)
  • Religious Significance: Worshipping Lord Vishnu and performing charity on this day is said to bring wealth, prosperity, and relief from financial troubles.

Indira Ekadashi 2025 – Date And Significance

Indira Ekadashi will be observed on 17 September 2025, during the period of Pitru Paksh, which is dedicated to honouring ancestors. This vrat is considered highly auspicious for granting liberation to forefathers and relieving seven generations from past sins.

  • Tithi: Begins at 12:21 AM on 17 September and ends at 11:39 PM on the same day
  • Puja Muhurat: 6:07 AM to 9:11 AM (17 September)
  • Vrat Paran: 6:07 AM to 8:34 AM (18 September)
  • Religious Significance: Observing Indira Ekadashi ensures the salvation of ancestors, releasing them from Yamaloka and granting them a place in Vishnulok (Vaikunth).

Both Parivartini Ekadashi and Indira Ekadashi hold immense significance for devotees. While one blesses with prosperity and spiritual progress, the other ensures peace for ancestors. Observing these fasts with faith and devotion in September 2025 is believed to bring divine blessings and fulfilment.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
September Ekadashi 2025 Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 Date Indira Ekadashi 2025 Date
