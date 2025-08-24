September Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi fasting is considered one of the most sacred observances in Hindu tradition. It is believed to purify the soul, free one from material desires, and lead towards spiritual liberation. According to scriptures, Ekadashi originated from the divine body of Lord Vishnu, and observing this vrat removes sins, grants peace, and ensures liberation after death. In September 2025, two important Ekadashis will be observed, Parivartini Ekadashi and Indira Ekadashi.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 – Date And Significance

Parivartini Ekadashi, also known as Jaljhilani Ekadashi, will be observed on 3 September 2025. This vrat falls during Chaturmas when Lord Vishnu is in his cosmic sleep. On this day, it is believed that the deity changes sides in his resting posture, hence the name Parivartini.

Tithi: Begins at 3:53 AM on 3 September and ends at 4:21 AM on 4 September

Begins at 3:53 AM on 3 September and ends at 4:21 AM on 4 September Puja Muhurat: 6:00 AM to 9:10 AM (3 September)

6:00 AM to 9:10 AM (3 September) Vrat Paran: 1:36 PM to 4:07 PM (4 September)

1:36 PM to 4:07 PM (4 September) Religious Significance: Worshipping Lord Vishnu and performing charity on this day is said to bring wealth, prosperity, and relief from financial troubles.

Indira Ekadashi 2025 – Date And Significance

Indira Ekadashi will be observed on 17 September 2025, during the period of Pitru Paksh, which is dedicated to honouring ancestors. This vrat is considered highly auspicious for granting liberation to forefathers and relieving seven generations from past sins.

Tithi: Begins at 12:21 AM on 17 September and ends at 11:39 PM on the same day

Begins at 12:21 AM on 17 September and ends at 11:39 PM on the same day Puja Muhurat: 6:07 AM to 9:11 AM (17 September)

6:07 AM to 9:11 AM (17 September) Vrat Paran: 6:07 AM to 8:34 AM (18 September)

6:07 AM to 8:34 AM (18 September) Religious Significance: Observing Indira Ekadashi ensures the salvation of ancestors, releasing them from Yamaloka and granting them a place in Vishnulok (Vaikunth).

Both Parivartini Ekadashi and Indira Ekadashi hold immense significance for devotees. While one blesses with prosperity and spiritual progress, the other ensures peace for ancestors. Observing these fasts with faith and devotion in September 2025 is believed to bring divine blessings and fulfilment.