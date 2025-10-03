Papankusha Ekadashi 2025: Know About The Puja Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Bhog

Papankusha Ekadashi 2025: Papankusha Ekadashi, celebrated during the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, holds special importance in Hinduism. This Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees who observe this vrat with devotion are believed to receive protection from diseases, sins, and attain heavenly blessings after life.

This year, due to the timing of the Ekadashi spanning two days, many devotees are unsure about the correct date. According to the Hindu calendar, Papankusha Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on 3 October 2025.

Papankusha Ekadashi 2025 Date And Timings

As per Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi begins on 2 October 2025 at 7:11 PM and ends on 3 October 2025 at 6:33 PM. This makes 3 October 2025 the main day for observing Papankusha Ekadashi vrat. Devotees should follow the auspicious timings for starting and breaking the fast to gain maximum spiritual benefit.

Papankusha Ekadashi 2025 Puja Rituals

On the day of Ekadashi, wake up during Brahma Muhurat, perform your daily ablutions, and take a bath.

Begin with focusing your mind on Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, then take the Ekadashi vow.

Perform Abhishek of Lord Vishnu with Panchamrit.

Offer flowers, yellow sandalwood, and Akshat.

Present Tulsi leaves along with the bhog to the deities.

Light a ghee lamp in front of the idols and chant Lord Vishnu mantras.

Gather with family members to listen to the Papankusha Ekadashi story.

Observe a nirahar or phalahar fast throughout the day.

After sunset, perform the evening puja and break the fast the next day on Dwadashi during the auspicious muhurat.

Papankusha Ekadashi 2025 Bhog Offerings

Devotees should prepare special offerings for Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Recommended bhog items include:

Seasonal fruits with Tulsi leaves

Panchamrit (mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar)

Kheer or Payasam

Sweets, butter, and coconut

These offerings, presented with devotion, are believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and spiritual merit.