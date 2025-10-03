Durga Puja 2026: Know Mahalaya 2026 Date, Dussehra 2026 Date And All About This Festival

Durga Puja 2026: This year, Navratri commenced on September 22. Devotees of Goddess Durga eagerly await this grand festival, during which nine days of Sharadiya Navratri are observed with devotion through worship, Garba, Kanya Pujan, Jagrata, and other rituals dedicated to the nine divine forms of the Goddess. Durga Puja begins with Devi Paksha, which starts on the sacred occasion of Mahalaya.

Mahalaya signifies the end of Pitru Paksha and the onset of Devi Paksha, and this year it fell on September 21. On this day, Kolkata comes alive in the early hours of dawn with the soul-stirring recitation of Mahishasuramarddini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra, echoing across radio sets in countless households.

Find out the date of Mahalaya in 2026 and all about Durga Puja 2026:

When Is Mahalaya 2026?

It is believed that on the very first day of Devi Paksha, Goddess Durga descends to Earth. Devi Paksha begins right after Mahalaya Amavasya, which marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha. As per Drik Panchang, in 2026, Pitru Paksha will start on September 26 and will end on October 10. The last day, observed as Mahalaya Amavasya, will therefore fall on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

On this auspicious day, Hindus remember and offer prayers for their ancestors, while the next morning marks the beginning of Devi Paksha. From this day onward, the sacred rituals of Durga Puja, including the traditional Chandi Path, commence with devotion.

Durga Puja 2026 Dates

According to Drik Panchang, the grand five-day Durgotsav, from Maha Shashthi to Vijaya Dashami, will be celebrated between October 16 and October 21, 2026.

Here is the detailed calendar for Durga Puja 2026:

Mahalaya: Saturday, October 10, 2025

Saturday, October 10, 2025 Maha Panchami: Saturday, October 15, 2025

Saturday, October 15, 2025 Maha Shashthi: Sunday, October 16, 2025

Sunday, October 16, 2025 Maha Saptami: Monday, October 17 and October 18, 2025

Monday, October 17 and October 18, 2025 Maha Ashtami: Tuesday, October 19, 2025

Tuesday, October 19, 2025 Maha Navami: Wednesday, October 20, 2025

Wednesday, October 20, 2025 Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra: Thursday, October 21, 2025

Kojagiri Purnima 2026

In states such as West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, the Lakshmi Puja during Kojagiri Purnima is considered highly auspicious. This falls on the full moon day of the Ashwin month, just five days after Vijaya Dashami. In 2025, Kojagiri Purnima will be observed on October 25.