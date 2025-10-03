Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionDurga Puja 2026: Know Mahalaya 2026 Date, Dussehra 2026 Date And All About This Festival

Durga Puja 2026: Know Mahalaya 2026 Date, Dussehra 2026 Date And All About This Festival

Durga Puja 2026: The vibrant festival of Durga Puja will be celebrated in October, next year. Know the date of Mahalaya and Durga Puja.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 06:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Durga Puja 2026: This year, Navratri commenced on September 22. Devotees of Goddess Durga eagerly await this grand festival, during which nine days of Sharadiya Navratri are observed with devotion through worship, Garba, Kanya Pujan, Jagrata, and other rituals dedicated to the nine divine forms of the Goddess. Durga Puja begins with Devi Paksha, which starts on the sacred occasion of Mahalaya.

Mahalaya signifies the end of Pitru Paksha and the onset of Devi Paksha, and this year it fell on September 21. On this day, Kolkata comes alive in the early hours of dawn with the soul-stirring recitation of Mahishasuramarddini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra, echoing across radio sets in countless households.

Find out the date of Mahalaya in 2026 and all about Durga Puja 2026:

ALSO READ: Navratri And Durga Puja Are Not The Same: Here's Why They Differ

When Is Mahalaya 2026?

It is believed that on the very first day of Devi Paksha, Goddess Durga descends to Earth. Devi Paksha begins right after Mahalaya Amavasya, which marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha. As per Drik Panchang, in 2026, Pitru Paksha will start on September 26 and will end on October 10. The last day, observed as Mahalaya Amavasya, will therefore fall on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

On this auspicious day, Hindus remember and offer prayers for their ancestors, while the next morning marks the beginning of Devi Paksha. From this day onward, the sacred rituals of Durga Puja, including the traditional Chandi Path, commence with devotion.

Durga Puja 2026 Dates

According to Drik Panchang, the grand five-day Durgotsav, from Maha Shashthi to Vijaya Dashami, will be celebrated between October 16 and October 21, 2026.

Here is the detailed calendar for Durga Puja 2026:

  • Mahalaya: Saturday, October 10, 2025
  • Maha Panchami: Saturday, October 15, 2025
  • Maha Shashthi: Sunday, October 16, 2025
  • Maha Saptami: Monday, October 17 and October 18, 2025
  • Maha Ashtami: Tuesday, October 19, 2025
  • Maha Navami: Wednesday, October 20, 2025
  • Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra: Thursday, October 21, 2025

Kojagiri Purnima 2026

In states such as West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, the Lakshmi Puja during Kojagiri Purnima is considered highly auspicious. This falls on the full moon day of the Ashwin month, just five days after Vijaya Dashami. In 2025, Kojagiri Purnima will be observed on October 25.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 06:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahalaya 2026 When Is Durga Puja 2026 Pitru Paksha 2026 When Is Mahalaya 2026 Durga Puja 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Clashes Erupt At JNU Over Durga Immersion, ABVP Accuses Left Groups Of Attack; AISA Hits Back
Clashes Erupt At JNU Over Durga Immersion, ABVP Accuses Left Groups Of Attack; AISA Hits Back
India
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Month-End, Boosting Trade And Tourism
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Month-End, Boosting Trade And Tourism
Cities
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget