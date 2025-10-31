The month of November 2025 holds deep religious and cultural significance for devotees across India. Known for its string of auspicious festivals and sacred observances, this month marks the end of Chaturmas and the revival of all auspicious activities with Dev Uthani Ekadashi. From Tulsi Vivah and Dev Diwali to Guru Nanak Jayanti and Vivaah Panchami, November is filled with occasions celebrating devotion, light, and divine unions. The month will also conclude with important planetary transits, adding astrological importance to this period.

Here’s a complete list of the key festivals and fasts (Vrat) to be observed in November 2025:

November 2025 Festivals And Vrat List

November 1: Dev Uthani Ekadashi

This sacred day marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his four-month-long yog nidra (cosmic sleep). With this, all auspicious and wedding ceremonies resume.

The divine wedding of Lord Shaligram (Vishnu) and Tulsi Devi is celebrated on this day, symbolising purity and the onset of the wedding season.

On Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, devotees worship both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiv, seeking liberation and spiritual awakening.

A spiritually charged day as Dev Diwali, the festival of lights of the gods, is celebrated on the full moon of Kartik month. It commemorates Lord Shiv’s victory over the demon Tripurasura. The same day also marks Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary, a significant event for the Sikh community.

The auspicious Margashirsha month begins, dedicated to Lord Krishna and devotional acts.

A major Jain fasting day, dedicated to Lord Vasupujya, the 12th Tirthankara, observed for prosperity and peace.

A day devoted to Lord Ganesha, when devotees fast and pray for the removal of obstacles.

This festival celebrates the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiv as Kal Bhairav, the protector of time and dharma.

This Ekadashi marks the beginning of all Ekadashi observances and is observed for liberation from sins.

The Sun enters the Scorpio zodiac sign, bringing changes in planetary energies.

A Monday Pradosh fast dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati for marital bliss and spiritual growth.

The new moon day of the month, observed with holy baths and donations for ancestral peace.

This day commemorates the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in the Treta Yuga, a symbol of ideal love and devotion.

The eighth day of the lunar fortnight dedicated to Goddess Durga, observed with fasting and special prayers for strength and protection.

