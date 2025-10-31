Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionNovember Festivals 2025: Check The Complete List Of Hindu Fasts And Festivals In The Coming Month

November 2025 will witness some of the most important fasts and festivals such as Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and more. Here is the list of festivals and fasts.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
The month of November 2025 holds deep religious and cultural significance for devotees across India. Known for its string of auspicious festivals and sacred observances, this month marks the end of Chaturmas and the revival of all auspicious activities with Dev Uthani Ekadashi. From Tulsi Vivah and Dev Diwali to Guru Nanak Jayanti and Vivaah Panchami, November is filled with occasions celebrating devotion, light, and divine unions. The month will also conclude with important planetary transits, adding astrological importance to this period.

Here’s a complete list of the key festivals and fasts (Vrat) to be observed in November 2025:

November 2025 Festivals And Vrat List

  • November 1: Dev Uthani Ekadashi
    This sacred day marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his four-month-long yog nidra (cosmic sleep). With this, all auspicious and wedding ceremonies resume.
  • November 2: Tulsi Vivah and End of Chaturmas
    The divine wedding of Lord Shaligram (Vishnu) and Tulsi Devi is celebrated on this day, symbolising purity and the onset of the wedding season.
  • November 3: Som Pradosh Vrat & Vaikuntha Chaturdashi
    On Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, devotees worship both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiv, seeking liberation and spiritual awakening.
  • November 5: Dev Deepawali, Kartik Purnima, and Guru Nanak Jayanti
    A spiritually charged day as Dev Diwali, the festival of lights of the gods, is celebrated on the full moon of Kartik month. It commemorates Lord Shiv’s victory over the demon Tripurasura. The same day also marks Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary, a significant event for the Sikh community.
  • November 6: Beginning of Margashirsha (Agahan) Month
    The auspicious Margashirsha month begins, dedicated to Lord Krishna and devotional acts.
  • November 7: Rohini Vrat
    A major Jain fasting day, dedicated to Lord Vasupujya, the 12th Tirthankara, observed for prosperity and peace.
  • November 8: Sankashti Chaturthi
    A day devoted to Lord Ganesha, when devotees fast and pray for the removal of obstacles.
  • November 12: Kal Bhairav Jayanti
    This festival celebrates the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiv as Kal Bhairav, the protector of time and dharma.
  • November 15: Utpanna Ekadashi
    This Ekadashi marks the beginning of all Ekadashi observances and is observed for liberation from sins.
  • November 16: Vrischika Sankranti
    The Sun enters the Scorpio zodiac sign, bringing changes in planetary energies.
  • November 17: Som Pradosh Vrat
    A Monday Pradosh fast dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati for marital bliss and spiritual growth.
  • November 20: Margashirsha Amavasya
    The new moon day of the month, observed with holy baths and donations for ancestral peace.
  • November 25: Vivaah Panchami
    This day commemorates the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in the Treta Yuga, a symbol of ideal love and devotion.
  • November 28: Durga Ashtami Vrat
    The eighth day of the lunar fortnight dedicated to Goddess Durga, observed with fasting and special prayers for strength and protection.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
