Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Gurpurab, also known as Prakash Utsav, is the most significant festival in Sikhism, celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Kartik month (Kartik Purnima). This sacred occasion is dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru and founder of the Sikh faith. On this day, devotees across the world commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji with great devotion and reverence.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Date

In 2025, Kartik Purnima falls on Wednesday, November 5. Hence, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on the same day, marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Gurudwaras across the globe are beautifully decorated with flowers, garlands, and lights. The atmosphere comes alive with soulful kirtans, ardas (prayers), langar seva (community kitchen), and satsangs. Devotees also reflect upon and recite the teachings and quotes of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, spreading his message of peace and equality.

Three Core Principles Taught By Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Naam Japna: Remembering and meditating on God’s name.

Remembering and meditating on God’s name. Kirat Karni: Earning an honest living through hard work and sincerity.

Earning an honest living through hard work and sincerity. Vand Chakko: Sharing with others and helping those in need.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji: A Source Of Inspiration for All

Although Guru Nanak Jayanti holds special significance for the Sikh community, the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji transcend religion and serve as a guiding light for humanity. He firmly opposed discrimination based on caste or gender and emphasised the importance of selfless service and compassion toward all. His timeless message, "Ik Onkar Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair", meaning "There is one God, Truth is His Name, He is the Creator, Fearless and Without Hatred", continues to inspire millions and forms the spiritual foundation of Sikhism even today.