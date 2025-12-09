Masik Shivratri 2026: Know Complete Monthly Dates, Rituals, And Significance Of The Auspicious Fast
Masik Shivratri 2026 falls every month on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi. Here is the full list of monthly dates along with the significance and rituals of this sacred fast dedicated to Lord Shiv.
Masik Shivratri 2026 Dates: Masik Shivratri is observed every month on the Krishna Paksh Chaturdashi and is considered one of the most spiritually potent fasts dedicated to Lord Shiv. Devotees believe that this monthly vrat helps remove obstacles, strengthens marital harmony, brings prosperity, and fulfils sincere wishes. For many, Masik Shivratri is a divine opportunity to seek Lord Shiv’s blessings throughout the year. Here is the complete list of Masik Shivratri dates in 2026 along with the importance and method of performing this sacred fast.
Significance Of Masik Shivratri
According to scriptures, the main Shivratri, celebrated in the month of Phalgun, is known as Mahashivratri, the night when Lord Shiv manifested in the form of a Shivling. It is believed that Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma were the first to worship the Shivling on this divine night.
Apart from Mahashivratri, devotees observe Masik Shivratri every month, as it is believed to make even the impossible possible through Lord Shiv’s grace.
Unmarried women observe this vrat to seek a suitable partner, while married women keep the fast for peace, harmony, and strength in their marital life.
Masik Shivratri Dates In 2026
- Magh Month: 16 January 2026
- February (Mahashivratri): 15 February 2026, Sunday
- Chaitra Month: 17 March 2026
- Vaishakh Month: 15 April 2026
- Jyeshth Month: 15 May 2026
- Adhik Maas: 13 June 2026
- Ashadh Month: 12 July 2026
- Shravan Month: 11 August 2026
- Bhadrapad Month: 9 September 2026
- Ashwin Month: 8 October 2026
- Kartik Month: 7 November 2026
- Margashirsh Month: 7 December 2026
How To Observe The Masik Shivratri Vrat
- Begin Before Sunrise: Wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and prepare for the vrat with devotion and a calm mind.
- Perform Rudrabhishek: Offer Rudrabhishek to the Shivling using pure water, milk, curd, honey, sugar, ghee.
- Offer Sacred Items: Place Bel Patra, Dhatura, and Coconut on the Shivling, followed by incense and lamps.
- Recite Shiv Scriptures: Devotees should read or chant Shiv Puran, Shiv Stuti, Shiv Ashtak, Shiv Chalisa, Shiv Mantras
- Follow A Fruit-Only Fast: In the evening, devotees may consume fruits. Grain consumption is traditionally avoided.
- Break The Fast The Next Morning: On the following day, perform Shiv puja again, offer charity, and then conclude the fast.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]