Masik Shivratri 2026 Dates: Masik Shivratri is observed every month on the Krishna Paksh Chaturdashi and is considered one of the most spiritually potent fasts dedicated to Lord Shiv. Devotees believe that this monthly vrat helps remove obstacles, strengthens marital harmony, brings prosperity, and fulfils sincere wishes. For many, Masik Shivratri is a divine opportunity to seek Lord Shiv’s blessings throughout the year. Here is the complete list of Masik Shivratri dates in 2026 along with the importance and method of performing this sacred fast.

Significance Of Masik Shivratri

According to scriptures, the main Shivratri, celebrated in the month of Phalgun, is known as Mahashivratri, the night when Lord Shiv manifested in the form of a Shivling. It is believed that Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma were the first to worship the Shivling on this divine night.

Apart from Mahashivratri, devotees observe Masik Shivratri every month, as it is believed to make even the impossible possible through Lord Shiv’s grace.

Unmarried women observe this vrat to seek a suitable partner, while married women keep the fast for peace, harmony, and strength in their marital life.

Masik Shivratri Dates In 2026

Magh Month: 16 January 2026

February (Mahashivratri): 15 February 2026, Sunday

Chaitra Month: 17 March 2026

Vaishakh Month: 15 April 2026

Jyeshth Month: 15 May 2026

Adhik Maas: 13 June 2026

Ashadh Month: 12 July 2026

Shravan Month: 11 August 2026

Bhadrapad Month: 9 September 2026

Ashwin Month: 8 October 2026

Kartik Month: 7 November 2026

Margashirsh Month: 7 December 2026

How To Observe The Masik Shivratri Vrat

Begin Before Sunrise: Wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and prepare for the vrat with devotion and a calm mind.

Perform Rudrabhishek: Offer Rudrabhishek to the Shivling using pure water, milk, curd, honey, sugar, ghee.

Offer Sacred Items: Place Bel Patra, Dhatura, and Coconut on the Shivling, followed by incense and lamps.

Recite Shiv Scriptures: Devotees should read or chant Shiv Puran, Shiv Stuti, Shiv Ashtak, Shiv Chalisa, Shiv Mantras

Follow A Fruit-Only Fast: In the evening, devotees may consume fruits. Grain consumption is traditionally avoided.

In the evening, devotees may consume fruits. Grain consumption is traditionally avoided. Break The Fast The Next Morning: On the following day, perform Shiv puja again, offer charity, and then conclude the fast.