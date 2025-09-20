Navratri 2025 Vrat Rules: Essential Do’s And Don’ts For The 9-Day Fasting Ritual

Navratri 2025 Vrat Rules: Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion and grandeur across India. In 2025, the festival begins on 22 September and concludes on 1 October, followed by Vijayadashami on 2 October, when idols of Goddess Durga are immersed. While Navratri occurs four times a year, the Ashwin month Navratri holds special importance as it is widely observed by devotees nationwide. During these nine days, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped, and many devotees observe fasting. For those keeping the vrat for the first time, it is important to follow the rules carefully, as even a small mistake can break the sanctity of the fast.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: 9 Sacred Offerings For The Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga

Cleaning And Preparation Before Navratri

Before the festival begins, devotees must thoroughly clean their homes and puja rooms. All puja materials required for the nine days should be collected in advance. It is also considered auspicious to wear new clothes during rituals.

Sankalp And Kalash Sthapana On The First Day

On the first day of Navratri, devotees take a holy bath early in the morning and make a vow (sankalp) to observe the fast for nine days. Kalash Sthapana, or the establishment of the sacred pot, is a vital ritual performed with water, betel nut, durva grass, flowers, and a coconut placed on top.

Lighting The Akhand Jyoti

It is customary to light an unbroken flame (Akhand Jyoti) that burns continuously for the entire nine days of Navratri. Devotees believe it invites prosperity and divine blessings into the home.

Daily Worship Of The Nine Forms Of Durga

Each of the nine days of Navratri is dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga. Devotees perform puja, chant mantras, and sing aarti both in the morning and evening to honour the goddess.

Food Rules During Navratri Fasting

Only sattvik (pure vegetarian) food is consumed during Navratri. Devotees can eat kuttu flour, singhara flour, sabudana, potatoes, fruits, and fresh juices. Instead of regular salt, rock salt (sendha namak) is used for cooking vrat food.

What To Avoid During Navratri Fasting

Certain items are strictly prohibited during Navratri fasting. These include non-vegetarian food, garlic, onions, alcohol, tobacco, and smoking. Cutting hair, shaving, or trimming nails is also avoided during these nine days. Lentils and grains are not consumed as part of vrat meals.

The Spiritual Importance Of Navratri Fasting

Navratri fasting carries deep religious and spiritual significance. Devotees believe that fasting purifies the mind and soul, reduces negative thoughts, and improves concentration during prayer and meditation.

Alongside spiritual value, fasting during Navratri also benefits health. The sattvik diet helps detoxify the body, improves digestion, and resets metabolism, giving the body and mind a fresh start.

This Shardiya Navratri, if you are observing the vrat for the first time, following these essential rules will not only maintain the sanctity of your fast but also bring spiritual strength, health benefits, and divine blessings into your life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]