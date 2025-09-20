Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionNavratri 2025 Vrat Rules: Essential Do’s And Don’ts For The 9-Day Fasting Ritual

Navratri 2025 Vrat Rules: Essential Do’s And Don’ts For The 9-Day Fasting Ritual

Navratri 2025 starts on 22 September. If you are observing the 9-day fast for the first time, know the essential rules, do’s, don’ts, and spiritual benefits.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 04:46 PM (IST)

Navratri 2025 Vrat Rules: Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion and grandeur across India. In 2025, the festival begins on 22 September and concludes on 1 October, followed by Vijayadashami on 2 October, when idols of Goddess Durga are immersed. While Navratri occurs four times a year, the Ashwin month Navratri holds special importance as it is widely observed by devotees nationwide. During these nine days, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped, and many devotees observe fasting. For those keeping the vrat for the first time, it is important to follow the rules carefully, as even a small mistake can break the sanctity of the fast.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: 9 Sacred Offerings For The Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga

Cleaning And Preparation Before Navratri

Before the festival begins, devotees must thoroughly clean their homes and puja rooms. All puja materials required for the nine days should be collected in advance. It is also considered auspicious to wear new clothes during rituals.

Sankalp And Kalash Sthapana On The First Day

On the first day of Navratri, devotees take a holy bath early in the morning and make a vow (sankalp) to observe the fast for nine days. Kalash Sthapana, or the establishment of the sacred pot, is a vital ritual performed with water, betel nut, durva grass, flowers, and a coconut placed on top.

Lighting The Akhand Jyoti

It is customary to light an unbroken flame (Akhand Jyoti) that burns continuously for the entire nine days of Navratri. Devotees believe it invites prosperity and divine blessings into the home.

Daily Worship Of The Nine Forms Of Durga

Each of the nine days of Navratri is dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga. Devotees perform puja, chant mantras, and sing aarti both in the morning and evening to honour the goddess.

Food Rules During Navratri Fasting

Only sattvik (pure vegetarian) food is consumed during Navratri. Devotees can eat kuttu flour, singhara flour, sabudana, potatoes, fruits, and fresh juices. Instead of regular salt, rock salt (sendha namak) is used for cooking vrat food.

What To Avoid During Navratri Fasting

Certain items are strictly prohibited during Navratri fasting. These include non-vegetarian food, garlic, onions, alcohol, tobacco, and smoking. Cutting hair, shaving, or trimming nails is also avoided during these nine days. Lentils and grains are not consumed as part of vrat meals.

The Spiritual Importance Of Navratri Fasting

Navratri fasting carries deep religious and spiritual significance. Devotees believe that fasting purifies the mind and soul, reduces negative thoughts, and improves concentration during prayer and meditation.

Alongside spiritual value, fasting during Navratri also benefits health. The sattvik diet helps detoxify the body, improves digestion, and resets metabolism, giving the body and mind a fresh start.

This Shardiya Navratri, if you are observing the vrat for the first time, following these essential rules will not only maintain the sanctity of your fast but also bring spiritual strength, health benefits, and divine blessings into your life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Navratri 2025 Vrat Rules
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Cyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack At Major European Airports; Operations Hit At Heathrow, Brussels
Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget