Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri 2025 holds immense significance in Hinduism, as devotees eagerly await this divine festival. This year, the auspicious celebration begins on 22 September and will conclude on 1 October 2025. Over these nine sacred days, worshippers honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga with rituals, chants, and offerings. According to religious beliefs, presenting the goddess with her favourite food items brings blessings of happiness, prosperity, and strength. Here is a complete guide to the nine sacred bhogs for each form of Maa Durga during Shardiya Navratri 2025.

Day 1: Maa Shailputri – Cow Ghee Offerings

On the first day, devotees worship Maa Shailputri and offer bhog made with cow ghee. This ritual is believed to remove ailments and bless devotees with good health.

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini – Mishri Bhog

The second day is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini. Offering mishri is considered auspicious and is believed to bring devotion and peace into one’s life.

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta – Kheer Offering

On the third day, devotees offer kheer to Maa Chandraghanta. This sacred dish is said to bring harmony, happiness, and peace at home.

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda – Malpua Bhog

The fourth day is devoted to Maa Kushmanda. Offering malpua pleases the goddess and blesses devotees with prosperity.

Day 5: Maa Skandamata – Banana Offering

On the fifth day, bananas are offered to Maa Skandamata. This simple bhog ensures good fortune and blessings for children.

Day 6: Maa Katyayani – Fruits Bhog

The sixth day is dedicated to Maa Katyayani. Devotees offer seasonal fruits to seek blessings of health, wealth, and fertility.

Day 7: Maa Kalaratri – Jaggery Offerings

On the seventh day, Maa Kalaratri is worshipped. Offering jaggery or sweets made from jaggery removes negativity and brings strength.

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri – Coconut Bhog

On the eighth day, Maa Mahagauri is pleased with coconut offerings. This bhog is believed to remove obstacles and bless devotees with children and family harmony.

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri – Sesame Offerings

On the ninth day, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped with sesame (til) offerings. This ensures spiritual strength, prosperity, and fulfilment of desires.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]