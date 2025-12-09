Mangalwar Upay: Tuesday is considered a highly auspicious day dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the deity of strength, courage, and protection. Many people believe that sincere prayers offered on this day can remove obstacles, calm the mind, and attract positive energy. However, according to Vedic astrology, Tuesday is also governed by the fiery planet Mars, and certain actions performed on this day may lead to conflict, stress, or unfortunate outcomes. Here is a complete guide to what you must avoid on Tuesdays and the remedies that invite divine blessings.

3 Things You Should Never Do On Tuesday

Avoid Anger And Arguments: Since Tuesday is ruled by Mars, a planet associated with energy, impulse, and aggression—getting angry or engaging in disputes may escalate tensions and harm relationships. Keeping calm helps balance Mars’s influence and protects your peace. Avoid Medical Surgeries If Possible: Vedic beliefs advise against medical or surgical procedures on Tuesdays unless absolutely necessary. It is said that operations performed on this day may take longer to heal due to Mars’s fiery nature. Never Disrespect Anything Red Or Related To Fire: Mars is symbolised by the colour red and fire. Disrespecting red-coloured items, fire, or sacred materials can intensify Mangal Dosh and create unnecessary challenges or disagreements.

What You Should Do On Tuesday For Good Luck

Chant “Om Angarakaya Namah”

Reciting this mantra is believed to strengthen protection, boost courage, and calm the restless influence of Mars.

Offer Red Flowers to Hanuman Ji

Red flowers symbolise strength and devotion and are highly auspicious on Tuesdays.

Maintain Discipline and Keep Things in Order

A clutter-free environment is believed to help stabilise Mars’s energy, keeping life balanced and peaceful.

Chant These 12 Sacred Names of Hanuman Ji Before Bed

To remove fear, obstacles, and negative energy, chanting the following names is considered highly beneficial:

Hanuman

Anjanisut

Vayuputra

Mahabal

Ramesht

Phalgun Sakhā

Pingaksh

Amit Vikram

Uddhikraman

Sita Shok Vinashan

Lakshman Pran Data

Dashagriva Darpa Han

Begin Your Tuesday With Ram Naam

It is believed that Hanuman Ji holds immense love for the name of Shri Ram. Starting your day with Ram Bhajans or chanting “Shri Ram” brings peace and is said to attract divine grace.

What To Donate On Tuesday For Good Fortune

Offering these items on a Tuesday is considered highly auspicious:

Red-coloured clothes

Chandan (sandalwood)

Roli

Jaggery and roasted gram

Besan laddoos

Masoor dal

Copper items

Coconut

Ram Naam book

These donations are believed to pacify Mars and remove troubles from home and work life.