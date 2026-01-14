Makar Sankranti 2025 Dos And Don’ts: Know What Scriptures Advise On This Auspicious Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Makar Sankranti marks the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara) and the shift from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan. Also known as Khichdi Parv in several parts of India, the festival holds special significance for holy bathing, Sun worship, and charity.

In 2025, Makar Sankranti will be observed on Wednesday, January 14. According to scriptures, certain rules should be followed on this day. It is believed that mistakes made knowingly or unknowingly on Makar Sankranti may result in unfavourable effects throughout the year.

Makar Sankranti 2025 Date And Significance

The festival symbolises positivity, spiritual growth, and the beginning of auspicious solar movement. Worshipping Surya Dev on this day is believed to bring health, prosperity, and clarity in life.

Things To Do And Avoid On This Day

Avoid Travelling in the South Direction:

Travelling towards the south on Makar Sankranti is considered inauspicious. Since the Sun begins its northward journey (Uttarayan) on this day, travelling south is believed to oppose the Sun’s positive energy.

Stay Away From Anger and Falsehood:

On Makar Sankranti, individuals are advised to avoid anger, violence, arguments, and negative speech. One should resolve to follow truth and practice patience. It is believed that lying or expressing anger on this day may prevent one from receiving the blessings of Surya Dev.

Avoid Tamasik Food and Alcohol:

The sacred day of Makar Sankranti calls for purity and sattvik living. Consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol, or any form of tamasik food is discouraged. Since the festival is associated with Sun worship, maintaining a pure and disciplined lifestyle is considered essential.

Do Not Donate Black Sesame Seeds:

Sesame seeds hold special importance on Makar Sankranti, which is why the festival is also known as Til Sankranti. However, scriptures advise against donating black sesame seeds on this day. Black sesame is associated with Shani Dev, while Makar Sankranti is dedicated to Surya Dev. Donating black sesame may lead to an unfavourable Sun–Saturn conflict.

Follow Ritual Discipline for a Blessed Year:

Observing these guidelines with devotion and awareness is believed to ensure peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth throughout the year. Makar Sankranti serves as a reminder to align daily actions with positivity, truth, and discipline.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]