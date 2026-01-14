Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, is one of the most cherished festivals of Assam, marking the end of the harvest season and the conclusion of winter. Rooted in gratitude, abundance, and togetherness, the festival brings communities together to celebrate the fruits of hard work with food, feasting, and age-old rituals. As Magh Bihu 2026 approaches, many people are seeking clarity on its exact date, rituals, and cultural significance.

Here is everything you need to know about Magh Bihu 2026.

What Is Magh Bihu?

Magh Bihu is the harvest festival of Assam and forms an integral part of Assamese cultural identity. Unlike other Bihu festivals that focus on agriculture cycles and new beginnings, Bhogali Bihu is centered on enjoyment, feasting, and thanksgiving after a successful harvest. The festival reflects warmth, unity, and the joy of shared abundance.

Magh Bihu 2026 Date: When Will It Be Celebrated?

There is often confusion around the date of Magh Bihu as it closely aligns with Makar Sankranti. According to Drik Panchang, which follows precise astronomical calculations, Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu will be celebrated on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The date is determined by the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar). In 2026, this solar transition takes place after sunrise on January 15, which is why the festival shifts from January 14 to January 15.

Uruka (Feast Night): January 14, 2026

January 14, 2026 Magh Bihu / Bhogali Bihu: January 15, 2026

Why Does The Magh Bihu Date Change Every Year?

Magh Bihu follows the solar calendar, not the Gregorian calendar. Its observance depends on the exact timing of the Sun entering Capricorn.

If the transition occurs before sunrise, Magh Bihu is celebrated on January 14

If it happens after sunrise, the festival is observed on January 15

In 2026, the transition occurs after sunrise, leading to the January 15 celebration.

Uruka Night: The Heart Of Bhogali Bihu

The night before Magh Bihu, known as Uruka, is considered one of the most important aspects of the festival. Observed on January 14, 2026, Uruka is marked by community feasts and night-long celebrations.

Families and neighbours come together to prepare traditional Assamese dishes using rice, fish, meat, curd, and jaggery. Temporary huts called Bhelaghar, made from bamboo, straw, and leaves, are built where people gather to cook, eat, and celebrate late into the night. Uruka symbolizes unity, sharing, and collective joy.

How Bhogali Bihu Is Celebrated

On the morning of Magh Bihu, people light Meji bonfires and offer prayers seeking prosperity, health, and happiness. After the rituals, the Bhelaghar huts are ceremonially burned, signifying the end of festivities and the release of past hardships.

Homes are filled with traditional delicacies such as pitha, laru, chira, doi, and other rice-based preparations. These foods are shared with family, friends, and neighbours, strengthening social bonds and reinforcing the spirit of togetherness.

Significance Of Bhogali Bihu

The word Bhogali comes from Bhog, meaning enjoyment or indulgence. The festival celebrates the rewards of agricultural labour and marks the transition from the harsh winter months to a period of hope and warmth. Beyond rituals and food, Magh Bihu stands for gratitude, community harmony, and cultural continuity.