Happy Mahalaya 2025: Wishes And Messages To Share On This Auspicious Day

Mahalaya marks a sacred transition in the Hindu calendar, it marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of the devi paksha. This day holds great significance as devotees offer shradh, tarpan, and pind daan to honour their ancestors, while also welcoming Goddess Durga’s divine descent to Earth. Revered as the spiritual gateway to the festive season, Mahalaya symbolises both remembrance and renewal.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 1:02 AM on September 21 and ends at 1:42 AM on September 22. On this day, Goddess Durga is believed to begin her journey from Mount Kailash to Earth, marking the divine commencement of Navratri celebrations.

As families gather to perform rituals and prepare for Navratri, sharing heartfelt wishes and messages on Mahalaya strengthens the spirit of unity, devotion, and love. Here are some heartfelt wishes and messages that you can share on this auspicious day.

Mahalaya 2025 Wishes To Share

As we welcome Goddess Durga this Mahalaya, may peace, love, and harmony brighten your home. Shubho Mahalaya!

Wishing you and your family good health, wealth, and endless prosperity this Mahalaya.

On this sacred day, may wisdom and knowledge illuminate your path. Shubho Mahalaya!

May this Mahalaya bring strength to face challenges and love to cherish every moment.

May the blessings of Goddess Durga shower your family with happiness and positivity.

Wishing you a Mahalaya that marks new beginnings filled with devotion and hope.

May your life be blessed with peace, unity, and divine grace on this auspicious day.

As the goddess descends to Earth, may she fill your life with abundance and light.

May this Mahalaya bring spiritual growth and harmony to your family.

Wishing you endless joy and divine blessings as we step into Navratri through Mahalaya.

May Goddess Durga’s presence guard your home and bless your heart. Shubho Mahalaya!

On this Mahalaya, may your prayers be answered and your dreams come true.

Shubho Mahalaya! May your life always glow with positivity, faith, and love.

Messages To Share On Mahalaya 2025