Mahalaya 2025: Know Date, Significance, And All About This Day Celebrated Just Before Navratri

Mahalaya marks a sacred transition in the Hindu calendar, bringing Pitru Paksha to a close and heralding the arrival of Shardiya Navratri. The day holds dual significance as devotees pay homage to their ancestors through rituals like shradh, tarpan, and pind daan, while also welcoming the divine descent of Goddess Durga ahead of the nine days of Navratri festivities. Revered as a moment that bridges remembrance with renewal, Mahalaya is seen as the spiritual gateway to the festive season.

Date And Time Of Mahalaya 2025

This year, Mahalaya will be observed on Sunday, September 21, 2025. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 1:02 AM on September 21 and ends at 1:42 AM on Monday, September 22. Mahalaya, also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya, marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha and paves the way for the beginning of Shardiya Navratri.

Significance Of Mahalaya

Mahalaya holds deep importance in Sanatan Dharm. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga bids farewell to Mount Kailash and begins her journey to Earth. The following day marks the beginning of Shardiya Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga in her nine divine forms. According to tradition, if Mahalaya did not occur, the Navratri worship of the Goddess would not be possible.

Shardiya Navratri is regarded as a sacred period when devotees perform daily prayers, rituals, and offerings to seek blessings for freedom from sorrows and the attainment of happiness and prosperity.

Rituals And Practices On Mahalaya

On the morning of Mahalaya, devotees perform Shradh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan to honour and bid farewell to their ancestors. These rituals are believed to provide peace to departed souls. In the evening, devotees engage in the worship of Goddess Durga, chanting mantras and listening to devotional recitations like Mahishasura Mardini.

