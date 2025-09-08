Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMahalaya 2025: Know Date, Significance, And All About This Day Celebrated Just Before Navratri

Mahalaya 2025: Know Date, Significance, And All About This Day Celebrated Just Before Navratri

Mahalaya 2025 marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Shardiya Navratri. Devotees perform shradh and pind daan to honour ancestors, while welcoming Goddess Durga’s divine arrival.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 07:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mahalaya marks a sacred transition in the Hindu calendar, bringing Pitru Paksha to a close and heralding the arrival of Shardiya Navratri. The day holds dual significance as devotees pay homage to their ancestors through rituals like shradh, tarpan, and pind daan, while also welcoming the divine descent of Goddess Durga ahead of the nine days of Navratri festivities. Revered as a moment that bridges remembrance with renewal, Mahalaya is seen as the spiritual gateway to the festive season.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: On Which Vahan Is Goddess Durga Arriving This Year? Know Its Significance

Date And Time Of Mahalaya 2025

This year, Mahalaya will be observed on Sunday, September 21, 2025. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 1:02 AM on September 21 and ends at 1:42 AM on Monday, September 22. Mahalaya, also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya, marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha and paves the way for the beginning of Shardiya Navratri.

Significance Of Mahalaya

Mahalaya holds deep importance in Sanatan Dharm. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga bids farewell to Mount Kailash and begins her journey to Earth. The following day marks the beginning of Shardiya Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga in her nine divine forms. According to tradition, if Mahalaya did not occur, the Navratri worship of the Goddess would not be possible.

Shardiya Navratri is regarded as a sacred period when devotees perform daily prayers, rituals, and offerings to seek blessings for freedom from sorrows and the attainment of happiness and prosperity.

Rituals And Practices On Mahalaya

On the morning of Mahalaya, devotees perform Shradh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan to honour and bid farewell to their ancestors. These rituals are believed to provide peace to departed souls. In the evening, devotees engage in the worship of Goddess Durga, chanting mantras and listening to devotional recitations like Mahishasura Mardini.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 07:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahalaya Goddess Durga Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Mahalaya Date Mahalaya Timing End Of Pitru Paksh
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
India Gazes At Rare ‘Blood Moon’ As Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Dazzles Skywatchers — VIDEOS
India Gazes At Rare ‘Blood Moon’ As Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Dazzles Skywatchers — VIDEOS
World
Trump Confirms US Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4
Trump Confirms US Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4
India
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
World
After Op Sindoor Strike, LeT Demolishes Ruins Of Markaz Taiba HQ, Begins Rebuilding Before Feb 5 Event
After Op Sindoor Strike, LeT Demolishes Ruins Of Markaz Taiba HQ, Begins Rebuilding Before Feb 5 Event
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget