Maha Shivratri 2026: When And How To Break The Fast? Know Parana Time, Rituals, And More

The worship of Maha Shivratri is considered highly significant for attaining eternal happiness, prosperity, and the blessings of Lord Shiv. Although Shiv Sadhana is observed throughout all eight prahars (time segments) of Shivratri, the special Maha Shivratri puja on February 15, 2026, will be performed during the four prahars of the night.

According to religious belief, it was on the sacred night of Shivratri that Lord Shiv manifested from his formless SadaShiv state into the Lingam form. Devotees therefore stay awake all night, offering prayers and performing rituals dedicated to Lord Shiv.

Maha Shivratri 2026: Vrat Parana Time

The Maha Shivratri fast will be concluded on February 16, 2026. The auspicious time for Vrat Parana is from 6:42 am to 3:10 pm.

It is advised that the fast be broken only after the completion of the four prahar night pujas and during sunrise, as Shiv Sadhana is performed during the night.

Maha Shivratri Vrat Parana Rituals

On the morning following Maha Shivratri, devotees should take a holy bath and offer belpatra and Ganga water to Lord Shiv. Apply sandalwood paste and adorn the deity with a garland of flowers.

Devotees are advised to offer donations and dakshina to Brahmins before breaking their fast. It is believed that the fast should be broken using the fruits offered during the puja. However, the offerings made to a Parthiv (earthen) Shivling should not be consumed.

While concluding the fast, devotees may consume the belpatra offered to Lord Shiv as prasad, as it is considered auspicious. Only sattvik (pure vegetarian) food should be consumed during Vrat Parana, and meals prepared should use pure ghee.

Why Maha Shivratri Is Special

Maha Shivratri symbolizes inner awakening through discipline and meditation. The sacred night is believed to enhance mental peace and spiritual energy. It also represents the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

