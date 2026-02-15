Mahashivratri 2026: 6 Mistakes To Avoid While Offering Water On Shivling For Blessings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mahashivratri 2026: Mahashivratri will be observed on 15 February, marking one of the most sacred nights dedicated to Lord Shiv. Across India and among Hindus worldwide, devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, perform night-long vigils and offer Jalabhishek on the Shivling seeking divine grace. It is believed that sincere worship on this holy night removes obstacles, purifies the mind and invites spiritual upliftment.

However, during the ritual of offering water to the Shivling, many devotees unknowingly make small mistakes that may reduce the spiritual merit of their worship. Scriptures emphasise purity, intention and correct procedure in Shiv Puja. Here are six important mistakes to avoid during Jalabhishek on Mahashivratri.

1. Using Plastic Instead Of Copper Or Brass Vessels

Sacred texts recommend offering water using a copper or brass vessel. These metals are considered pure and spiritually uplifting. Using plastic or unclean containers is regarded as inauspicious. Always ensure the vessel is clean and reserved for puja purposes to maintain ritual sanctity.

2. Offering Tulsi Leaves On Shivling

Tulsi is deeply associated with Lord Vishnu and is not offered to Lord Shiv. Placing Tulsi leaves on the Shivling is considered against traditional customs. Instead, devotees should offer belpatra, dhatura and other items traditionally प्रिय to Lord Shiv.

3. Offering Ketaki Flowers

According to religious beliefs, the Ketaki flower is prohibited in Shiv worship. Devotees should avoid offering it during Mahashivratri rituals. Choosing appropriate flowers ensures the puja is conducted in accordance with scriptural guidance.

4. Placing Belpatra Incorrectly

Belpatra holds immense significance in Shiv worship. It should always be fresh, unbroken and ideally consist of three leaves joined together. While offering, ensure the smooth side faces upwards. Torn or insect-eaten leaves should not be used.

5. Ignoring Direction While Performing Jalabhishek

Facing the north direction while offering water is considered auspicious. Water should be poured gently and steadily, not abruptly. This symbolises devotion and calmness in worship.

6. Disrespecting The Abhishek Water

The water that flows from the Shivling after Abhishek is regarded as sacred. One must avoid stepping on it or treating it carelessly. It is considered spiritually purifying and should be respected accordingly.

Mahashivratri is not merely a ritualistic celebration but a night of inner awakening and divine connection. Observing these simple yet significant guidelines can help devotees perform Jalabhishek with greater awareness and devotion. When worship is offered with purity of heart and correct practice, the blessings of Lord Shiv are believed to flow abundantly.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]