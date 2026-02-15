Maha Shivratri 2026: Know Puja Vidhi, Auspicious Yogs And The Divine Secrets Of Shiv Kripa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mahashivratri 2026: For thousands of years, sages, philosophers and even modern thinkers have attempted to understand the profound concept of Shiv. In spiritual philosophy, Shiv represents the state beyond material existence, beyond form, beyond senses, beyond even the concept of void. When worldly attachments dissolve and consciousness transcends the physical realm, what remains is pure awareness, that eternal presence is Shiv.

Mahashivratri 2026 celebrates this cosmic consciousness. It is not merely a festival; it is a night of awakening, inner stillness and divine alignment. For millions of devotees across the world, this sacred occasion symbolises the union of Shiv and Shakti, the balance of energy and consciousness.

The Spiritual Significance Of Mahashivratri

According to renowned astrologer Dr Anish Vyas, Mahashivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. It is regarded as the most auspicious Shivratri of the year.

Several sacred beliefs are associated with this night:

It marks the divine appearance of Lord Shiv in his Rudra form at midnight.

It commemorates the celestial wedding of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.

It is believed to be the night when Shiv performed the cosmic Tandava and opened his third eye.

Unlike the monthly Shivratri, the Phalguna Krishna Chaturdashi holds extraordinary spiritual potency, hence the name Mahashivratri.

Mahashivratri 2026: Auspicious Yog And Date

In 2026, Mahashivratri falls on 15 February, coinciding with the highly favourable Sarvarth Siddhi Yog. The presence of this auspicious yog amplifies the spiritual merit of prayers, fasting and rituals performed on this day.

Devotees believe that on Mahashivratri, Lord Shiv resides in all Shivlings across the Earth. Therefore, worship offered on this sacred night yields multiplied blessings.

Complete Puja Vidhi And Ritual Offerings

Mahashivratri is observed through fasting, night-long vigil and ritual worship of the Shivling. Devotees perform abhishek using sacred substances including:

Milk and curd

Honey and ghee

Water from holy rivers

Bilva (bel) leaves

Dhatura flowers and fruits

Sandalwood paste and sacred ash

It is widely believed that offering bilva leaves enhances prosperity and social respect, while dhatura protects from negative influences. Many devotees also offer bhang, as it is traditionally associated with Lord Shiv.

After observing a day-long fast, devotees break it with fruits and light sattvic meals in the evening.

Four Prahar Puja Timings For Mahashivratri 2026

The night is divided into four prahars, each considered highly auspicious for worship:

First Prahar: 6:15 pm to 9:28 pm

6:15 pm to 9:28 pm Second Prahar: 9:29 pm to 12:41 am

9:29 pm to 12:41 am Third Prahar: 12:42 am to 3:54 am (16 February)

12:42 am to 3:54 am (16 February) Fourth Prahar: 3:55 am to 7:07 am

Performing worship during these prahars is believed to remove obstacles and invite divine grace.

Astrological Remedies To Receive Shiv Kripa

Dr Anish Vyas suggests that specific remedies on Mahashivratri can help reduce planetary afflictions:

To strengthen the Sun and gain success in government matters, perform abhishek with water from a copper vessel.

For marital harmony, couples should perform abhishek together.

For afflicted Mars, offer turmeric-mixed water.

To strengthen Mercury, worship Shiv-Parvati and feed seven young girls.

For Venus, perform abhishek with milk and curd.

For Saturn-related challenges, offer mustard oil.

To pacify Rahu, pour water mixed with seven barley grains.

It is also believed that worshipping the Shivling on this night calms Navagraha doshas, especially those linked to the Moon, bringing mental peace, improved relationships and social honour.

A Night Of Awakening And Divine Union

Mahashivratri is ultimately the festival of Shiv and Shakti’s union, the harmony of stillness and energy. Scriptures suggest that spiritual vibrations are especially active on this night, making it ideal for meditation and self-reflection.

Whether observed through fasting, chanting Om Namah Shivya, performing abhishek or simply meditating in silence, Mahashivratri 2026 offers an opportunity to reconnect with one’s higher self.

As millions of devotees gather in temples and homes alike, the message remains timeless, surrender ego, embrace devotion and allow Shiv’s boundless grace to illuminate your path.

