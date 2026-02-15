Maha Shivratri 2026: Know Puja Vidhi, Auspicious Yogs And The Divine Secrets Of Shiv Kripa

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionMaha Shivratri 2026: Know Puja Vidhi, Auspicious Yogs And The Divine Secrets Of Shiv Kripa

Maha Shivratri 2026: Know why this night of Lord Shiv is spiritually powerful. Learn the complete puja vidhi, auspicious yogs, four prahar timings and astrological remedies for divine blessings.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Mahashivratri 2026: For thousands of years, sages, philosophers and even modern thinkers have attempted to understand the profound concept of Shiv. In spiritual philosophy, Shiv represents the state beyond material existence, beyond form, beyond senses, beyond even the concept of void. When worldly attachments dissolve and consciousness transcends the physical realm, what remains is pure awareness, that eternal presence is Shiv.

Mahashivratri 2026 celebrates this cosmic consciousness. It is not merely a festival; it is a night of awakening, inner stillness and divine alignment. For millions of devotees across the world, this sacred occasion symbolises the union of Shiv and Shakti, the balance of energy and consciousness.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026: From Ujjain To Varanasi, India Immersed In Bholenath’s Devotion - WATCH Video

The Spiritual Significance Of Mahashivratri

According to renowned astrologer Dr Anish Vyas, Mahashivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. It is regarded as the most auspicious Shivratri of the year.

Several sacred beliefs are associated with this night:

  • It marks the divine appearance of Lord Shiv in his Rudra form at midnight.
  • It commemorates the celestial wedding of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.
  • It is believed to be the night when Shiv performed the cosmic Tandava and opened his third eye.

Unlike the monthly Shivratri, the Phalguna Krishna Chaturdashi holds extraordinary spiritual potency, hence the name Mahashivratri.

Mahashivratri 2026: Auspicious Yog And Date

In 2026, Mahashivratri falls on 15 February, coinciding with the highly favourable Sarvarth Siddhi Yog. The presence of this auspicious yog amplifies the spiritual merit of prayers, fasting and rituals performed on this day.

Devotees believe that on Mahashivratri, Lord Shiv resides in all Shivlings across the Earth. Therefore, worship offered on this sacred night yields multiplied blessings.

Complete Puja Vidhi And Ritual Offerings

Mahashivratri is observed through fasting, night-long vigil and ritual worship of the Shivling. Devotees perform abhishek using sacred substances including:

  • Milk and curd
  • Honey and ghee
  • Water from holy rivers
  • Bilva (bel) leaves
  • Dhatura flowers and fruits
  • Sandalwood paste and sacred ash

It is widely believed that offering bilva leaves enhances prosperity and social respect, while dhatura protects from negative influences. Many devotees also offer bhang, as it is traditionally associated with Lord Shiv.

After observing a day-long fast, devotees break it with fruits and light sattvic meals in the evening.

Four Prahar Puja Timings For Mahashivratri 2026

The night is divided into four prahars, each considered highly auspicious for worship:

  • First Prahar: 6:15 pm to 9:28 pm
  • Second Prahar: 9:29 pm to 12:41 am
  • Third Prahar: 12:42 am to 3:54 am (16 February)
  • Fourth Prahar: 3:55 am to 7:07 am

Performing worship during these prahars is believed to remove obstacles and invite divine grace.

Astrological Remedies To Receive Shiv Kripa

Dr Anish Vyas suggests that specific remedies on Mahashivratri can help reduce planetary afflictions:

  • To strengthen the Sun and gain success in government matters, perform abhishek with water from a copper vessel.
  • For marital harmony, couples should perform abhishek together.
  • For afflicted Mars, offer turmeric-mixed water.
  • To strengthen Mercury, worship Shiv-Parvati and feed seven young girls.
  • For Venus, perform abhishek with milk and curd.
  • For Saturn-related challenges, offer mustard oil.
  • To pacify Rahu, pour water mixed with seven barley grains.

It is also believed that worshipping the Shivling on this night calms Navagraha doshas, especially those linked to the Moon, bringing mental peace, improved relationships and social honour.

A Night Of Awakening And Divine Union

Mahashivratri is ultimately the festival of Shiv and Shakti’s union, the harmony of stillness and energy. Scriptures suggest that spiritual vibrations are especially active on this night, making it ideal for meditation and self-reflection.

Whether observed through fasting, chanting Om Namah Shivya, performing abhishek or simply meditating in silence, Mahashivratri 2026 offers an opportunity to reconnect with one’s higher self.

As millions of devotees gather in temples and homes alike, the message remains timeless, surrender ego, embrace devotion and allow Shiv’s boundless grace to illuminate your path.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Mahashivratri 2026 celebrated?

Mahashivratri in 2026 falls on February 15th. It is observed on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna.

What is the spiritual significance of Mahashivratri?

Mahashivratri celebrates cosmic consciousness and the union of Shiv and Shakti. It is a night for awakening, inner stillness, and divine alignment.

What are the auspicious timings for Mahashivratri puja in 2026?

The night is divided into four auspicious prahars for worship: 6:15 pm to 9:28 pm, 9:29 pm to 12:41 am, 12:42 am to 3:54 am (Feb 16), and 3:55 am to 7:07 am.

What offerings are made during Mahashivratri puja?

Devotees offer abhishek with substances like milk, curd, honey, ghee, holy water, bilva leaves, dhatura flowers, sandalwood, and sacred ash. Bhang is also traditionally offered.

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahashivratri Puja Vidhi Maha Shivratri 2026 Shiv Blessings 2026
