Kojagiri Purnima 2025: Know Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Spiritual Significance Of Sharad Purnima

Kojagiri Purnima 2025 falls on 6 October. Know the exact muhurat, puja vidhi, and the spiritual importance of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and the Moon.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kojagiri Purnima 2025: Kojagiri Purnima, also known as Sharad Purnima, is one of the most spiritually significant full moon days in the Hindu calendar. This sacred festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Chandra. In 2025, Kojagiri Purnima will be celebrated on Monday, 6 October, adding special importance as the day coincides with Somvar, making Lord Shiv’s worship highly auspicious too.

ALSO READ: Govardhan Puja 2025 Date: When Is Govardhan Puja? Check The Exact Date, Puja Muhurat, And Significance

Kojagiri Purnima 2025 Date And Muhurat

This year, the Purnima Tithi begins on 6 October at 12:23 PM and ends on 7 October at 9:16 AM. As moon worship holds great importance on this day, Kojagiri Purnima will be observed on 6 October 2025, when the moonrise is expected at 5:47 PM.

The Nishita Kaal Puja Muhurat, considered the most sacred period for performing Kojagiri rituals, will last from 11:45 PM to 12:34 AM.
Devotees performing Purnima Snan and Daan may continue until 7 October morning 9:15 AM.

Kojagiri Purnima 2025 Puja Vidhi

On Kojagiri Purnima, devotees wake up early, clean their homes, and take a purifying bath before wearing fresh clothes. The worship area is sanctified with Gangajal, and a ghee lamp is lit. Using the Panchopchar method, devotees offer sandalwood, flowers, fruits, and naivedya to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu.

After moonrise, Chandra Puja is performed by offering milk and water to the moon. Many devotees prepare kheer (a sweet rice pudding made with milk) and place it under the moonlight overnight to absorb its divine energy. This Amrit-kheer is consumed as prasad the next morning for peace and prosperity.

Kojagiri Purnima 2025 Remedies And Rituals

  • For mental peace, offer water mixed with Gangajal, sugar, and white flowers to the moon after moonrise.
  • Offer 11 cowries to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and abundance.
  • Light a ghee lamp at the main entrance to invite the Goddess into your home.
  • Light another lamp near the Tulsi plant at dusk to bring happiness and harmony to your family.
  • Prepare kheer with rice, milk, sugar, saffron, and dry fruits, and place it under the moonlight overnight.

The Spiritual Significance Of Kojagiri Purnima

The full moon night of Kojagiri Purnima is believed to radiate divine nectar, as the moon shines with all 16 kals or phases. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth during this night to bless her devotees with wealth and happiness. The day is also associated with Lord Krishna’s Maha Raas Leela and Lord Shiv’s Gopeshwar form, making it deeply revered among devotees.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sharad Purnima 2025 Kojagiri Purnima 2025 Kojagiri Purnima 2025 Muhurat
