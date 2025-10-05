Govardhan Puja 2025 Date: Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut, is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated the day after Diwali. It commemorates Lord Krishna’s divine act of lifting the Govardhan mountain to protect the people of Braj from the torrential rains sent by Lord Indra. This act symbolises humility over pride and the power of faith. On this auspicious day, devotees create a symbolic Govardhan hill using cow dung, decorate it with flowers, and offer a grand feast of vegetarian dishes to Lord Krishna in gratitude.

Date And Muhurat For Govardhan Puja 2025

In 2025, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, 22 October.

According to the Hindu Panchang, it falls on the Kartik Shukla Pratipada tithi, which begins at 5:54 PM on 21 October 2025 and ends at 8:16 PM on 22 October 2025.

Auspicious Muhurat:

Morning Muhurat: 6:26 AM to 8:42 AM

6:26 AM to 8:42 AM Evening Muhurat: 3:29 PM to 5:44 PM

These timings are considered ideal for performing puja rituals, making offerings, and seeking Lord Krishna’s blessings for prosperity and protection.

Spiritual And Cultural Significance Of Govardhan Puja

Symbol Of Faith And Protection: The festival honours Lord Krishna’s victory over arrogance and his compassion for mankind. By lifting the Govardhan hill, Krishna sheltered the people and cattle of Braj from Indra’s relentless rain, teaching the importance of devotion and humility.

The festival honours Lord Krishna’s victory over arrogance and his compassion for mankind. By lifting the Govardhan hill, Krishna sheltered the people and cattle of Braj from Indra’s relentless rain, teaching the importance of devotion and humility. Celebration Of Nature And Gratitude: Govardhan Puja, also called Annakut, symbolises the eternal bond between nature and humanity. Devotees express gratitude to the Earth and nature by preparing an array of vegetarian dishes and offering them to Lord Krishna as bhog.

Govardhan Puja, also called Annakut, symbolises the eternal bond between nature and humanity. Devotees express gratitude to the Earth and nature by preparing an array of vegetarian dishes and offering them to Lord Krishna as bhog. Cows And Community Worship: Cows are an essential part of Govardhan Puja. Devotees worship and feed them as symbols of nourishment and prosperity. The festival also fosters unity as families and communities gather to prepare and share the Annakut Prasad, strengthening social and cultural harmony.

Why Govardhan Puja Is Celebrated

The story behind the festival reflects Lord Krishna’s divine message, to honour nature and reject arrogance. When Indra, the rain god, unleashed a storm on Braj, Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain on his little finger, protecting everyone beneath it. This victory of righteousness over pride reminds devotees of the importance of humility, community, and faith.