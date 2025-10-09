Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Time: Check Full Fast Schedule, Puja Vidhi, Samagri List, And More
Plan Karwa Chauth 2025 with this complete puja and Sargi guide. Know essential items, 16 Shringar, thali setup, and auspicious timings for a successful fast.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Time: : Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, 10th October, a sacred day for married Hindu women. On this day, suhaagin women observe a strict fast without water, praying for their husband’s long life, good health, and prosperity. The fast begins in the morning with Sargi, offered by the mother-in-law, and concludes in the evening after offering prayers to the moon. In the evening, women perform the 16 Shringar Puja and listen to the Karwa Chauth story. Observing this ritual meticulously is considered highly auspicious and strengthens marital bonds.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Samagri
Performing Karwa Chauth requires a variety of sacred items, which hold both symbolic and spiritual significance. Key puja essentials include:
- Karwa Mata picture
- Chalni (strainer)
- Karwa Chauth storybook
- Clay Karwa or kalash
- Curd, desi ghee, sugar, honey, coconut
- Diya, incense sticks, dhoop, Mauli thread
- Akshat, kumkum, roli, chandan, flowers
- Water-filled Kalash, turmeric, rice, sweets, raw milk, betel leaves
Additionally, the Sargi offered in the morning includes fresh fruits, halwa or kheer, cooked meals, water, dry fruits, sweets, and traditional items like sindoor, bangles, bicha, and saree.
Karwa Chauth 2025 16 Shringar Samagri
The 16 Shringar is performed to honour Goddess Parvati and enhance marital happiness. The items include:
- Sindoor, mehendi, mahawar
- Nail polish, bangles, diya, incense sticks
- Chunari, bindi, comb, bicha
- Mangalsutra, dakshina coins, maang tika, clothes
These items are offered during the puja, representing beauty, devotion, and the bond between husband and wife.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Vidhi
- Fast begins with Sargi before sunrise.
- Women adorn themselves with 16 Shringar during the day.
- Prepare a Karwa Chauth thali for the evening puja.
- The thali should include karwa (clay pot), sindoor, water pot, strainer, diya, five clay bowls, Kanji tilas, sweets.
- In the evening, they worship Shiv Parivar and Karwa Mata at the auspicious muhurat.
- The fast is broken after Chandropdarshan by offering water, milk, rice, and roli to the moon.
- After moon worship, women view their husband through the strainer and break the fast with his assistance. The fast should ideally be broken with light, sattvic food rather than heavy fried meals.
Shubh Muhurat For Karwa Chauth 2025
- Puja Time: 5:57 PM – 7:11 PM
- Moonrise & Paran Timing: 8:13 PM
- Labh-Unnti Muhurat: 9:02 PM – 10:35 PM
Following these timings ensures the rituals are performed correctly and bring maximum blessings.
Significance Of Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth is celebrated during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month, which is considered highly auspicious in Sanatan Dharm. Observing this fast and offering puja to Goddess Parvati is believed to strengthen marital bonds, bring harmony, and ensure a happy, prosperous married life.
Skipping any essential items in the puja is considered incomplete, making it crucial to prepare all samagri meticulously.
