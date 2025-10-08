Karwa Chauth 2025: What Is The Significance Of Karwa, Channi, And Deepak? Know Here

Karwa Chauth, the sacred festival celebrating marital harmony and devotion, will be observed this year on Friday, October 10, 2025, during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of the Kartik month. On this auspicious day, married women across India observe a nirjala fast, abstaining from food and water, from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husband’s long life, prosperity, and well-being. The puja muhurat (auspicious time) for Karwa Chauth will be from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM.

The Significance Of Karwa, Channi, And Diya

The observance of Karwa Chauth is not only a symbol of faith but also an expression of love, dedication, and tradition. After moonrise, women offer arghya (water offering) to the moon using an earthen pot (mitti ka karwa) and light a diya (lamp). Through a channi (sieve), they first view the moon and then their husband’s face, a symbolic gesture that completes the ritual.

Each of these items holds deep spiritual meaning:

The earthen karwa represents faith,

The channi symbolizes love, and

The diya signifies light and positivity.

But have you ever wondered why the channi holds such importance during this ritual?

Why The Moon Is Viewed Through A Channi

During Karwa Chauth, women traditionally view the moon through a channi. The sieve, with its tiny perforations, creates multiple reflections of the moon. It is believed that when a woman then views her husband’s face through the same channi, his lifespan increases as many times as the number of moon reflections seen through it.