Kartik Purnima 2025 Moonrise Time: Significance Of Chandra Darshan And Offering Arghya To The Moon

Kartik Purnima 2025 falls on 5 November. Know moonrise timing, the method of offering Arghya to the Moon, and its spiritual benefits for peace and prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kartik Purnima 2025: Kartik Purnima, one of the most sacred full moon days in the Hindu calendar, will be observed on Wednesday, 5 November 2025. Also known as Dev Deepawali, this day marks the grand conclusion of the holy Kartik month. It is believed that performing rituals, lighting lamps, and taking a holy dip in the Ganges on this day helps wash away sins and bring divine blessings.

On Kartik Purnima, devotees worship Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Ganga, while also performing Chandra Darshan, an important part of the day’s observances.

Kartik Purnima 2025 Moonrise Time And Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the moonrise on Kartik Purnima 2025 will occur at 5:11 PM on 5 November. Devotees are encouraged to perform Chandra Darshan and offer Arghya to the Moon soon after moonrise.

The auspicious timings for the holy Ganga Snan are as follows:

  • Brahma Muhurat: 4:52 AM to 5:44 AM
  • Labh Unnati Muhurat: 6:36 AM to 7:58 AM
  • Amrit Sarvottam Muhurat: 7:58 AM to 9:20 AM

Bathing in the Ganges during these periods is said to bring immense merit, spiritual upliftment, and protection from negative influences.

How To Offer Arghya To The Moon On Kartik Purnima

Offering Arghya to the Moon is a deeply spiritual act believed to remove troubles and mental distress. Devotees should prepare a silver or steel vessel containing milk, water, rice grains, sugar, and flowers. Facing the Moon, pour the Arghya slowly while chanting the mantra:

“Om Somaya Namah” 108 times.

This act signifies devotion and gratitude towards Chandra Dev, inviting calmness, emotional balance, and blessings into one’s life.

Many devotees also light earthen lamps made of ghee or mustard oil in odd numbers such as 5, 7, 11, 21, 51, or 101. These lamps symbolise the victory of light over darkness and are offered as part of Dev Deepawali celebrations on this full moon night.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
Dev Deepavali Moonrise Time Kartik Purnima 2025
