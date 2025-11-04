Kartik Purnima 2025: 5 Things To Avoid On This Day To Seek Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessings

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionKartik Purnima 2025: 5 Things To Avoid On This Day To Seek Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessings

Kartik Purnima 2025 falls on November 5. Know its spiritual importance and 5 things you must avoid to attract divine blessings and prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Kartik Purnima 2025: The month of Kartik holds immense significance in Hinduism and is considered one of the holiest months of the year. It marks the period when Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month-long Yoga Nidra, symbolising the resumption of all auspicious activities. The last full moon day of this sacred month, known as Kartik Purnima, is celebrated with great devotion across India.

This year, Kartik Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, coinciding with Dev Deepawali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, adding to its spiritual splendour.

ALSO READ: Kartik Purnima 2025 Muhurat: Deepdaan, Snan, And Daan Timings On Dev Deepawali

Kartik Purnima 2025 Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 10:36 PM on November 4, 2025, and ends at 6:48 PM on November 5, 2025.

  • Snan Muhurat: From sunrise till 5:01 PM
  • Daan Muhurat: From sunrise till 5:12 PM
  • Deepdaan Muhurat: 5:15 PM to 7:51 PM
  • Brahma Muhurat: 4:46 AM – 5:37 AM
  • Vijay Muhurat: 1:56 PM – 2:41 PM
  • Godhuli Muhurat: 5:40 PM – 6:05 PM
  • Moonrise: 7:20 PM

Devotees believe that bathing in sacred rivers like the Ganga and offering daan (charity) during these hours purifies the soul, removes past sins, and invites divine blessings.

The Spiritual Essence Of Kartik Purnima

Kartik Purnima is regarded as a time of spiritual awakening, devotion, and gratitude. Lighting diyas, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, and worshipping the Tulsi plant are integral rituals of this day. It is said that even a single act of kindness or charity performed on Kartik Purnima multiplies manifold, bringing peace, prosperity, and happiness to one’s life.

5 Things You Should Never Do On Kartik Purnima

1. Avoid Tamasic Foods: On this sacred day, devotees must refrain from consuming tamasic foods such as meat, fish, eggs, garlic, onion, and alcohol. Such foods are believed to disturb spiritual purity. Observing Brahmacharya (celibacy) is also encouraged to maintain spiritual discipline.

2. Do Not Turn Away The Needy: If someone seeks help or visits your home on Kartik Purnima, do not send them away empty-handed. Showing compassion, offering food, or even kind words to the poor and elderly is considered highly meritorious.

3. Never Pluck Tulsi Leaves: Tulsi is worshipped as a manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi, especially during Kartik month. Plucking its leaves on Kartik Purnima is considered disrespectful and may bring misfortune. Instead, light a diya near the Tulsi plant and offer prayers.

4. Avoid Donating Silver Or Milk: Although donations are auspicious on this day, certain items like silver utensils and milk should not be given away. Scriptures suggest that doing so can invite Chandra Dosh (lunar imbalance) and financial instability.

5. Keep Every Room Well-Lit And Avoid Wearing Black: Darkness is believed to repel Goddess Lakshmi. Ensure no room in your home remains unlit during the night. Avoid wearing black clothes, as they are considered inauspicious and may displease the Goddess of wealth.

Kartik Purnima is not just a festival, it’s a reminder of faith, discipline, and light over ignorance. Bathing in holy rivers, donating selflessly, and maintaining inner purity are ways to align with divine energy. When celebrated with devotion, Kartik Purnima blesses devotees with abundance, peace, and spiritual elevation.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Kartik Purnima 2025 Dev Deepawali 2025 Kartik Purnima Dos And Don’ts
