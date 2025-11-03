Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kartik Purnima 2025 Muhurat: Deepdaan, Snan, And Daan Timings On Dev Deepawali

Kartik Purnima 2025 will be observed on 5 November, marking the sacred occasion of Dev Deepawali. Check the exact timings for snan, daan, and deepdaan, along with the puja vidhi and shubh muhurat.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Kartik Purnima 2025: Kartik Purnima holds immense spiritual importance in Hinduism. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiv, and perform rituals like snan, daan, and deepdaan. It is believed that taking a dip in holy rivers and offering lamps on Kartik Purnima destroys sins and leads to moksh. In 2025, this sacred full moon day coincides with Dev Deepawali, the festival of lights celebrated by the gods, making it even more divine.

ALSO READ: Kartik Purnima 2025: Donate These Auspicious Items According To Your Zodiac Sign To Bring Prosperity

When Is Kartik Purnima 2025?

In 2025, Kartik Purnima will begin on 4 November at 11:37 PM and end on 5 November at 6:49 PM. As the Purnima Tithi will prevail during sunrise on 5 November, devotees will observe Kartik Purnima fast and rituals on this day, which falls on a Wednesday. This marks one of the most spiritually charged nights of the year.

Dev Deepawali 2025 Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time to celebrate Dev Deepawali falls during the Pradosh Kaal, from 5:15 PM to 7:50 PM on 5 November 2025. This is the ideal time to light diyas, perform prayers, and express devotion through deepdaan and aarti. The glowing ghats of Kashi and other holy cities during this period reflect celestial energy and devotion.

  • Snan Muhurat: From sunrise till 5:01 PM
  • Daan Muhurat: From sunrise till 5:12 PM
  • Deepdaan Muhurat: 5:15 PM to 7:51 PM
  • Brahma Muhurat: 4:46 AM – 5:37 AM
  • Vijay Muhurat: 1:56 PM – 2:41 PM
  • Godhuli Muhurat: 5:40 PM – 6:05 PM
  • Moonrise: 7:20 PM

The Purnima Tithi begins at 10:36 PM on 4 November and concludes at 6:48 PM on 5 November. According to Uday Tithi, all major rituals and fasting should be performed on 5 November itself.

These moments hold special energy for prayer and meditation, believed to bring spiritual elevation and divine grace.

Significance Of Kartik Purnima

Kartik Purnima symbolises victory of light over darkness and devotion over ego. It is said that on this day, Lord Shiv killed the demon Tripurasura, hence the festival is also known as Tripurari Purnima. The lighting of diyas symbolises inner illumination and liberation of the soul from negativity. Many also perform rituals for their ancestors and make offerings to the needy as acts of virtue.

Kartik Purnima 2025 Puja Vidhi

Devotees begin the day before sunrise, taking a holy dip in sacred rivers or water bodies. After bath, prayers are offered to the Sun God followed by Vishnu and Lakshmi Puja.

At home, devotees clean the space, place a yellow cloth on a sacred platform, and install idols or pictures of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, garlands, and light diyas. Reciting Vishnu Chalisa and chanting mantras bring divine energy. After offering fruits and sweets as bhog, distribute prasad among family and devotees.

The Importance Of Daan On Kartik Purnima

Charity holds a special place on this auspicious day. Donating essentials, food, or clothing to the needy is said to bring prosperity and spiritual merit. Lighting lamps under the Tulsi plant or in temples is also considered highly auspicious. Devotees often float earthen diyas in rivers, symbolising surrender to divine light and gratitude for blessings received.

Spiritual Essence Of Dev Deepawali 2025

As diyas illuminate every corner of the ghats on Dev Deepawali night, devotees believe that celestial beings descend to Earth to witness this divine spectacle. The glowing lamps represent spiritual awakening and divine blessings from Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiv. Kartik Purnima thus reminds every devotee that light, when kindled within, can dispel even the deepest darkness.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Kartik Purnima 2025 Dev Deepawali 2025 Kartik Purnima Snan Daan Muhurat Deepdaan Time
