Karma Puja 2025 To Be Observed Tomorrow: Know Its Significance, Puja Ritual, And More

The traditional folk festival of Karma Puja is observed every year on the Ekadashi Tithi of the bright fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada (Bhado). This year, the Karam Festival 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 3. On this occasion, sisters observe a fast for the long life of their brothers and worship the sacred Karam branch.

Significance Of Karma Puja

For tribal communities, nature itself is revered as God. Hence, during Karma Puja, the Karam branch is worshipped as a symbol of divinity and nature. The festival holds special significance among tribal populations in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The recital of the Karma-Dharma story is an integral part of the rituals. People worship the branch of the Karam tree, prepare traditional delicacies, sing folk songs, dance through the night, and pray for the happiness and prosperity of their families.

Rituals Of Karma Puja

On this day, women observe fasts and worship the sacred Karam branch, which is considered the divine tree of the tribal communities. Homes and courtyards are cleaned and decorated, and in village akhara (sacred community spaces), the Karam branch is ceremonially installed. Before the rituals, devotees invoke the spirit of the Karam tree, and sisters pray that their brothers may be blessed with long life, just like the enduring strength of the tree.

The Karma-Dharma Story

The Karma-Dharma tale, narrating the lives of two brothers named Karma and Dharma, is an inseparable part of this festival. Without listening to this story, the puja is regarded as incomplete. After the rituals, people express gratitude and respect towards nature, reinforcing the belief that true happiness in life comes only through maintaining harmony and balance with the natural world.

