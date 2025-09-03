Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionKarma Puja 2025 To Be Observed Tomorrow: Know Its Significance, Puja Ritual, And More

Karma Puja 2025 To Be Observed Tomorrow: Know Its Significance, Puja Ritual, And More

On the occasion of Karma Puja, sisters observe a fast for the long life of their brothers and worship the sacred Karam branch.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 06:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The traditional folk festival of Karma Puja is observed every year on the Ekadashi Tithi of the bright fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada (Bhado). This year, the Karam Festival 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 3. On this occasion, sisters observe a fast for the long life of their brothers and worship the sacred Karam branch.

ALSO READ: Second Lunar Eclipse Of 2025 To Be Observed On September 7: Know Sutak Timing, Rituals To Perform, And More

Significance Of Karma Puja

For tribal communities, nature itself is revered as God. Hence, during Karma Puja, the Karam branch is worshipped as a symbol of divinity and nature. The festival holds special significance among tribal populations in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The recital of the Karma-Dharma story is an integral part of the rituals. People worship the branch of the Karam tree, prepare traditional delicacies, sing folk songs, dance through the night, and pray for the happiness and prosperity of their families.

Rituals Of Karma Puja

On this day, women observe fasts and worship the sacred Karam branch, which is considered the divine tree of the tribal communities. Homes and courtyards are cleaned and decorated, and in village akhara (sacred community spaces), the Karam branch is ceremonially installed. Before the rituals, devotees invoke the spirit of the Karam tree, and sisters pray that their brothers may be blessed with long life, just like the enduring strength of the tree.

The Karma-Dharma Story

The Karma-Dharma tale, narrating the lives of two brothers named Karma and Dharma, is an inseparable part of this festival. Without listening to this story, the puja is regarded as incomplete. After the rituals, people express gratitude and respect towards nature, reinforcing the belief that true happiness in life comes only through maintaining harmony and balance with the natural world.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 06:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karma Puja Karma Puja Date Significance Of Karma Puja Ritual Of Karma Puja
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Punjab Floods: 30 Dead, CM Mann Asserts ‘State Rights’ On ₹60,000 Crore Aid; Congress Seeks ‘National Calamity’ Tag
Punjab Floods: 30 Dead, CM Asserts ‘State Rights’ On ₹60,000 Crore Aid; Cong Seeks ‘National Calamity’ Tag
Cities
Delhi On Flood Alert, Thousands Moved To Shelters As Yamuna Crosses Evacuation Mark; CM Visits Camps: Updates
Delhi On Flood Alert, Thousands Moved To Shelters As Yamuna Crosses Evacuation Mark
Cities
Himachal Monsoon Fury: 3 Dead, 2 Feared Trapped As Houses Collapse In Mandi After Landslide
Himachal Monsoon Fury: 3 Dead, 2 Feared Trapped As Houses Collapse In Mandi After Landslide
Cities
‘Diwali For Us’: Jarange Breaks Down After Ending Fast On Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Points To A ‘Misconception’
‘Diwali For Us’: Jarange Breaks Down After Ending Fast On Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Says...
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget