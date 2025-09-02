On Sunday, September 7, 2025, the year’s second lunar eclipse (Total Lunar Eclipse) will take place. According to astrologers, this total lunar eclipse is considered to be extremely powerful as it coincides with Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to honoring ancestors. The phenomenon is not only expected to illuminate the night sky but also believed to influence human consciousness.

This eclipse holds particular significance as experts state that such an astronomical event occurs only once in 100 years. From a scientific perspective, a lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on the lunar surface. During this time, the Moon takes on a reddish hue, popularly known as the Blood Moon.

Lunar Eclipse In Sanatan Tradition

In Sanatan Dharma, eclipses are traditionally considered inauspicious. No auspicious work is performed during this period, and rituals or worship are generally avoided. Scriptures mention that negative energies become highly active during an eclipse. As a result, temple doors remain closed until the eclipse ends, after which purification rituals and special offerings are conducted. The occurrence of this eclipse during Pitru Paksha is viewed as a rare cosmic alignment honoring one’s ancestors.

Key Practices During Lunar Eclipse

Food and Microbial Activity

It is believed that microbial activity increases during an eclipse, making cooked food tamasic (impure) or toxic. Ancient texts recommend placing basil leaves in cooked grains to neutralize harmful effects.

Mantra Chanting Becomes 1000 Times More Powerful

The period of the eclipse is believed to magnify spiritual vibrations. Reciting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, Gayatri Mantra, or chanting the divine name of God during this time is considered highly beneficial.

Temple Closures

All temples remain closed during the eclipse and are reopened only after purification rituals once the celestial event concludes.

Sutak And Eclipse Timings

The Sutak period begins approximately nine hours before the eclipse. As per Indian Standard Time, the lunar eclipse will begin at 9:58 PM on September 7 and end at 1:26 AM on September 8. The Blood Moon will be visible between 11:00 PM and 12:22 AM.

Precautions For Pregnant Women

Stay indoors and avoid looking at the eclipse.

Refrain from using sharp objects like scissors, knives, or needles.

Avoid sleeping during the eclipse; instead, engage in prayer or chanting.

Take a ritual bath and change into clean clothes after the eclipse.

Post-Eclipse Rituals

Bathe with water mixed with Ganga jal (holy water).

Wash clothes and thoroughly clean the house.

Offer food donations to the needy.

Chant God’s name and engage in prayer for positivity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]