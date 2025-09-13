Jivitputrika Vrat 2025: Know The Rules For Nahay Khay, Fasting, And Paran

In Hinduism, Jivitputrika Vrat, also known as Jitiya or Jiutputrika, is considered one of the most difficult fasts after Chhath Puja. On this day, mothers observe a strict nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) for the well-being and long life of their children.

This year, the sacred Jitiya Vrat will be observed on September 14, 2025. The ritual begins with Nahay Khay on September 13, followed by the main fasting on September 14, and concludes with the Paran (breaking of the fast) on September 15.

Rules For Nahay Khay

On the day of Nahay khay, devotees must begin with a holy bath and consume simple satvik meals. Traditionally, ragi roti and green vegetables are prepared, while in some regions, fish and rice are included during Nahay Khay. Observers are advised to maintain complete purity during the rituals.

Rules For The Fasting Day

On the main fasting day, women are required to give up food and water completely. In the evening, they worship Mata Jitiya and Jimutavahana Devta with full devotion, and recite the sacred Jitiya Vrat Katha. Even after the prayers, eating or drinking is strictly avoided until the next day.

Rules For Paran (Breaking the Fast)

The fast is concluded the next morning on Navami Tithi. Women wake up early, take a bath, and prepare traditional dishes such as ragi roti, nooni saag, and other delicacies. In several regions, households prepare five varieties of vegetables as part of the ritual meal. The fast must be broken only after prayers and offering donations as per family and regional traditions.

The Jivitputrika Vrat is marked by immense faith, discipline, and devotion, as mothers pray for the prosperity and longevity of their children while following its rigorous rules with utmost dedication.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]