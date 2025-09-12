Jitiya Vrat 2025: Know Rituals, Traditional Foods, And More

Jitiya Vrat 2025: Jitiya Vrat, also known as Jivitputrika Vrat, is a significant Hindu festival observed primarily by mothers for the long life and well-being of their children. Celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, this fasting ritual falls on Krishna Ashtami of Ashwin month every year. In 2025, Jitiya Vrat will be observed on 14 September, preceded by the essential Nahay-Khay ritual the day before.

Considered one of the most rigorous fasting traditions in Hinduism, Jitiya involves a day-long Nirjala fast, accompanied by prayers to Jimutvahan Devta for the longevity and health of children. The day before the fast, known as Nahay-Khay, is marked by a pure and sattvic meal that prepares devotees physically and spiritually for the upcoming fast.

Jitiya Nahay-Khay 2025: Date And Tradition

In 2025, the Nahay-Khay ritual will be observed on 13 September. On this day, women bathe early in the morning and partake in a clean, sattvic meal. Across different regions, the meal can vary: in some places, it follows strict vegetarian rules, while in others, fish with rice is traditionally consumed.

The ritual emphasises preparing the body and mind for the demanding Nirjala fast. Eating the Nahay-Khay meal provides strength and energy, ensuring that the devotee can maintain the fast without compromising health.

Traditional Foods Consumed During Nahay-Khay

Bihar, Jharkhand, And Eastern UP: Women take a ritual bath, perform prayers, and consume a meal like fish with rice, preparing for the fast the next day.

Women take a ritual bath, perform prayers, and consume a meal like fish with rice, preparing for the fast the next day. Alternative Regional Practices: In some areas, the meal includes dal (lentils), rice, and green vegetables cooked without garlic and onion.

In some areas, the meal includes dal (lentils), rice, and green vegetables cooked without garlic and onion. Nepal’s Mithila Region: Devotees traditionally eat ragi (madua) roti with ghee, considered sattvic and highly nutritious.

Devotees traditionally eat ragi (madua) roti with ghee, considered sattvic and highly nutritious. Significance: The food eaten during Nahay-Khay helps maintain energy levels and ensures proper nutrition for the day-long fast.

By adhering to these age-old customs, mothers honour the sacred tradition of Jitiya Vrat while nurturing physical strength and spiritual devotion.