Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionIndira Ekadashi 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Vrat Paran Muhurat, And More For This Sacred Day

Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Vrat Paran Muhurat, And More For This Sacred Day

Indira Ekadashi 2025 falls on 17 September. Know the puja muhurat, vrat rituals, dos and don’ts, and its spiritual significance during Pitru Paksha.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indira Ekadashi 2025: Indira Ekadashi, observed during the Pitru Paksha period, holds immense religious importance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. In 2025, the vrat will be observed on 17 September. It is believed that worshipping Vishnu on this auspicious day not only pleases the deity but also grants peace and liberation to ancestors. Devotees observe fasting, puja, and charitable acts to seek blessings of prosperity, happiness, and relief from past sins.

ALSO READ: Jivitputrika Vrat 2025: Why Is Dahi-Chura Eaten At Midnight? Know The Significance

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the auspicious time for Vishnu Puja on Indira Ekadashi is:

  • Morning Muhurat: 6:07 AM to 9:11 AM (17 September 2025)

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Vrat And Paran Muhurat

  • Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 17 September, 12:21 AM
  • Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 17 September, 11:39 PM
  • Vrat Paran: 18 September, between 6:07 AM and 8:34 AM

Ashubh Yog On Indira Ekadashi 2025

This year, the day coincides with Parigh Yog, considered inauspicious in Vedic astrology. It is associated with hurdles, delays, and disappointments. Since Saturn is retrograde, auspicious activities should be strictly avoided during this yog, which will last from 12:34 PM to 10:55 PM on 17 September.

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Vrat Vidhi

  • Wake up before sunrise and take a purifying bath with water mixed with a few drops of Ganga Jal and sesame seeds.
  • Sit before Lord Vishnu’s idol or image and take a pledge for fasting, puja, and charity.
  • Observe a strict fast by avoiding grains and rice. Only fruits without salt should be consumed.
  • Offer sindoor, flowers, bhog, and perform aarti with devotion.
  • Stay awake at night in honour of Lord Vishnu and complete the fast the following morning during the parana time.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indira Ekadashi 2025 Indira Ekadashi Puja Muhurat Indira Ekadashi Vrat Rituals
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Assam Shaken By Strong 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Guwahati, North Bengal
Assam Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Guwahati, North Bengal
India
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
India
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
World
‘Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain’: UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson’s Rally After London Clashes
‘Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain’: UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson’s Rally After London Clashes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget