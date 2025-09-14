Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Vrat Paran Muhurat, And More For This Sacred Day

Indira Ekadashi 2025: Indira Ekadashi, observed during the Pitru Paksha period, holds immense religious importance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. In 2025, the vrat will be observed on 17 September. It is believed that worshipping Vishnu on this auspicious day not only pleases the deity but also grants peace and liberation to ancestors. Devotees observe fasting, puja, and charitable acts to seek blessings of prosperity, happiness, and relief from past sins.

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the auspicious time for Vishnu Puja on Indira Ekadashi is:

Morning Muhurat: 6:07 AM to 9:11 AM (17 September 2025)

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Vrat And Paran Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 17 September, 12:21 AM

17 September, 12:21 AM Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 17 September, 11:39 PM

17 September, 11:39 PM Vrat Paran: 18 September, between 6:07 AM and 8:34 AM

Ashubh Yog On Indira Ekadashi 2025

This year, the day coincides with Parigh Yog, considered inauspicious in Vedic astrology. It is associated with hurdles, delays, and disappointments. Since Saturn is retrograde, auspicious activities should be strictly avoided during this yog, which will last from 12:34 PM to 10:55 PM on 17 September.

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Vrat Vidhi

Wake up before sunrise and take a purifying bath with water mixed with a few drops of Ganga Jal and sesame seeds.

Sit before Lord Vishnu’s idol or image and take a pledge for fasting, puja, and charity.

Observe a strict fast by avoiding grains and rice. Only fruits without salt should be consumed.

Offer sindoor, flowers, bhog, and perform aarti with devotion.

Stay awake at night in honour of Lord Vishnu and complete the fast the following morning during the parana time.