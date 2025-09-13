Jivitputrika Vrat 2025: Why Is Dahi-Chura Eaten At Midnight? Know The Significance

Jivitputrika Vrat, widely observed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, is a special fast kept by mothers for the well-being, prosperity, and longevity of their children. This year, Jitiya Vrat falls on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

The unique feature of this vrat is that women observe a nirjala fast, which means refraining from both food and water throughout the day. To prepare for the strict fast, women follow certain rituals before beginning the vrat, including Nahay Khay and the tradition of eating dahi-chura (curd with flattened rice) at midnight on Saptami.

Why Is Dahi-Chura Eaten At Midnight?

Consuming dahi-chura at midnight is an essential part of Jitiya Vrat. It is light, nutritious, and easy to digest. Curd provides cooling to the body and has a high water content, while flattened rice is rich in carbohydrates, offering sustained energy. This combination helps women endure the demanding nirjala fast the following day.

As the vrat generally falls in the months of Bhadrapada or Ashwin, coinciding with the harvest season, rice and flattened rice are easily available. Thus, the practice is not only rooted in faith but also tied to health, seasonal changes, and practicality.

Rituals Associated With Jitiya Vrat

Nahay Khay (One Day Before the Fast):

Women eat a meal consisting of arwa rice, pumpkin, jhinga (ridge gourd), radish, colocasia, lentils, and desi ghee. Midnight on Saptami (Night Before the Fast):

Dahi-chura is consumed, and in some regions, variations like milk with flattened rice or dahi-chura with jaggery are preferred. This light yet energy-giving meal is considered essential. Ashtami (Day of the Fast):

Devotees observe nirjala fasting for the entire day. Women engage in prayers, listen to the Jivitputrika Katha (Jitiya story), and worship with complete devotion. Navami (Breaking the Fast):

The vrat concludes with a grand meal. Families prepare dishes like puri, kachori, dal-bhaat, pumpkin-jhinga curry, saag, radish vegetable, and sweets such as thekua, kheer, and jaggery-based desserts. In some regions, fish with rice is also part of the meal.

