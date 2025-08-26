Hartalika Teej 2025 Today: Know The Significance Of This Auspicious Fasting For Married Women

Hartalika Teej 2025: In Hinduism, women observe several fasts throughout the year for the long life of their husbands and to seek eternal marital bliss. Among these, Teej Vrat holds special importance for married women. There are three major Teej fasts observed annually: Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej, and Hartalika Teej.

While the purpose and significance of these fasts remain largely similar, Hartalika Teej is considered the most difficult. On this day, women observe a nirjala vrat, refraining from both food and water. Devotees worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiv, praying for everlasting marital happiness. This is also the last Teej of the year, observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. In 2025, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated today, on August 26.

Significance For Married Women

Hartalika Teej carries immense spiritual and emotional significance for married women, who eagerly await this day each year. By keeping this fast, women pray for their husband’s long life, marital harmony, and unwavering good fortune.

The festival is deeply connected to Goddess Parvati’s penance. According to legend, Parvati observed a severe nirjala fast for years to attain Lord Shiv as her husband. Her unwavering devotion and sacrifice ultimately united her with Mahadev. Inspired by this, women observe Hartalika Teej with the same spirit of love, commitment, and devotion toward their partners.

Beyond praying for longevity, the vrat is also believed to bless couples with a happy and harmonious married life. Faith holds that observing this fast with true devotion strengthens love, understanding, and bonding between partners, allowing them to receive the blessings of an ideal marital relationship, just like that of Shiv and Parvati.