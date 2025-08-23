Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionHartalika Teej 2025: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Timing, And More

Hartalika Teej 2025: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Timing, And More

Hartalika Teej 2025 will be celebrated on 26 August. Devotees observe this tough fast with great devotion by worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati using special puja samagri and rituals.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hartalika Teej 2025: Hartalika Teej will be observed on 26 August 2025. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiv with great devotion to seek blessings for marital harmony and well-being. Considered one of the most difficult fasts, it is observed without water and includes night-long prayers and rituals.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Samagri List, Puja Rituals According To The Zodiac Sign, And All About Worshipping Lord Ganesh

To ensure a smooth puja without any obstacles, devotees are advised to start preparing and collecting the necessary items in advance.

Essential Puja Samagri For Hartalika Teej

  • For idols: Sand or wet clay mixed with cow dung, jaggery, butter, and sacred ash.
  • For Abhishek (ritual bath): Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar), sugarcane juice, holy Ganga water, and clean water.
  • Offerings for Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati: Bel leaves, rice, dhatura fruit and flowers, akwan flowers, sacred thread (janeu), clothes, seasonal fruits and flowers, coconut, kalash, abeer, sandalwood paste, ghee, camphor, kumkum, and diyas.
  • Sixteen sacred leaves to be offered to Lord Shiv: Belpatra, Tulsi, Jatipatra, Chrysanthemum, Bamboo leaves, Deodar leaves, Champa, Oleander, Agastya, Bhringraj, Dhatura, Mango leaves, Ashoka leaves, Betel leaves, Banana leaves, and Shami leaves.
  • For Goddess Parvati (symbolizing marital bliss): Mehendi, bangles, toe rings, kajal, bindi, kumkum, sindoor, comb, mahavar (alta), and traditional suhag (married women’s) items.
  • For charity: Rice, flour, salt, clothes, and suhag items should be donated.

Puja Timing

According to Hindu belief, Hartalika Teej fast is observed to pray for the long life of the husband and to get a desired life partner. Traditionally, the puja is performed in the early morning during the auspicious muhurat. However, if one is unable to perform it at that time, the rituals can also be conducted during the Pradosh Kaal, ensuring equal spiritual merit.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hartalika Teej 2025 Hartalika Teej Puja Samagri Hartalika Teej Date 2025 Hartalika Teej Puja Items Hartalika Teej Rituals Hartalika Teej Puja Timing Hartalika Teej Vrat
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli District, 2 Missing; Rescue Ops On
Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli District, 2 Missing; Rescue Ops On
India
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
Celebrities
Govinda Greets Paparazzi With Smiles & Kisses Amid Divorce Rumours With Sunita Ahuja; WATCH
Govinda Greets Paparazzi With Smiles & Kisses Amid Divorce Rumours With Sunita Ahuja; WATCH
India
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget