Hartalika Teej 2025: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Timing, And More

Hartalika Teej 2025: Hartalika Teej will be observed on 26 August 2025. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiv with great devotion to seek blessings for marital harmony and well-being. Considered one of the most difficult fasts, it is observed without water and includes night-long prayers and rituals.

To ensure a smooth puja without any obstacles, devotees are advised to start preparing and collecting the necessary items in advance.

Essential Puja Samagri For Hartalika Teej

For idols: Sand or wet clay mixed with cow dung, jaggery, butter, and sacred ash.

Sand or wet clay mixed with cow dung, jaggery, butter, and sacred ash. For Abhishek (ritual bath): Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar), sugarcane juice, holy Ganga water, and clean water.

Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar), sugarcane juice, holy Ganga water, and clean water. Offerings for Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati: Bel leaves, rice, dhatura fruit and flowers, akwan flowers, sacred thread (janeu), clothes, seasonal fruits and flowers, coconut, kalash, abeer, sandalwood paste, ghee, camphor, kumkum, and diyas.

Bel leaves, rice, dhatura fruit and flowers, akwan flowers, sacred thread (janeu), clothes, seasonal fruits and flowers, coconut, kalash, abeer, sandalwood paste, ghee, camphor, kumkum, and diyas. Sixteen sacred leaves to be offered to Lord Shiv: Belpatra, Tulsi, Jatipatra, Chrysanthemum, Bamboo leaves, Deodar leaves, Champa, Oleander, Agastya, Bhringraj, Dhatura, Mango leaves, Ashoka leaves, Betel leaves, Banana leaves, and Shami leaves.

Belpatra, Tulsi, Jatipatra, Chrysanthemum, Bamboo leaves, Deodar leaves, Champa, Oleander, Agastya, Bhringraj, Dhatura, Mango leaves, Ashoka leaves, Betel leaves, Banana leaves, and Shami leaves. For Goddess Parvati (symbolizing marital bliss): Mehendi, bangles, toe rings, kajal, bindi, kumkum, sindoor, comb, mahavar (alta), and traditional suhag (married women’s) items.

Mehendi, bangles, toe rings, kajal, bindi, kumkum, sindoor, comb, mahavar (alta), and traditional suhag (married women’s) items. For charity: Rice, flour, salt, clothes, and suhag items should be donated.

Puja Timing

According to Hindu belief, Hartalika Teej fast is observed to pray for the long life of the husband and to get a desired life partner. Traditionally, the puja is performed in the early morning during the auspicious muhurat. However, if one is unable to perform it at that time, the rituals can also be conducted during the Pradosh Kaal, ensuring equal spiritual merit.

