Hartalika Teej 2025 — Know Date, Puja Vidhi And Fasting Rules

Hartalika Teej 2025: Hartalika Teej is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals for married and unmarried women. Celebrated with devotion to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, it is believed that observing this vrat brings happiness in married life, resolves marital issues, and grants the blessing of a long life for the husband. Unmarried girls observe it to be blessed with a husband like Lord Shiv. The festival is marked by strict fasting, devotional singing, and night-long vigils, making it a spiritually enriching experience.

Hartalika Teej 2025 Date And Timings

In 2025, Hartalika Teej falls in the month of Bhadrapad during the Shukla Paksh Tritiya Tithi. The tithi begins on 25 August 2025 at 12:34 PM and ends on 26 August 2025 at 1:54 PM. Since the vrat is observed based on sunrise tithi, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on 26 August 2025. The following day marks Ganesh Chaturthi.

Significance Of Hartalika Teej 2025

The vrat is deeply rooted in the divine love story of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. It is said that Goddess Parvati undertook severe penance and fasting for years to win Lord Shiv as her husband. Women observe this vrat with the belief that their prayers will bring peace, prosperity, and joy to their marital life, and unmarried girls will be blessed with an ideal life partner.

Fasting Rules For Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej is known for its nirjala vrat, where devotees refrain from both food and water throughout the day. The vrat involves worshipping Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati with devotion, offering flowers, fruits, and sacred items, and reciting prayers and mantras. The sincerity and discipline of the vrat are believed to amplify its spiritual benefits.

Why Women Stay Awake All Night On Hartalika Teej

Night vigil, or jaagran, is a special part of the festival. Devotees engage in singing devotional songs, performing bhajans, and telling stories of Shiv-Parvati through the night. It is believed that staying awake in devotion on Hartalika Teej ensures the success of the vrat and brings the blessings of the divine couple.