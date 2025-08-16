Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionHappy Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Messages And Wishes To Share On This Day

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Messages And Wishes To Share On This Day

Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with devotion and midnight prayers. Homes and temples come alive with devotional songs and enactments of Krishna’s life.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 06:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

According to the Puranas, whenever sin increased on earth, Lord Vishnu incarnated to protect the world and destroy the unrighteous. In the Dwapara Yuga, when the terror of King Kansa escalated, Lord Vishnu took birth as Shri Krishna. On the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, Lord Krishna was born at midnight as the eighth son of Princess Devaki and Vasudeva.

Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with devotion, fasting, and midnight prayers. Homes and temples come alive with decorations, devotional songs, and enactments of Krishna’s life. Alongside rituals, it is also a time to share heartfelt wishes and messages with loved ones. Here are some beautiful wishes and thoughtful messages to make your Janmashtami greetings truly special this year.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Essential Items For Krishna Puja On This Auspicious Day

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes To Share:

  • "May Lord Krishna fill your home with love, joy, and prosperity this Janmashtami."
  • "Wishing you a blessed Janmashtami filled with divine happiness."
  • "May the flute of Krishna bring the melody of love into your life."
  • "Happy Janmashtami! May Kanha guide you towards the path of truth and righteousness."
  • "On this Janmashtami, may your heart be filled with devotion and peace."
  • "Wishing you endless blessings from Nandlal on his birthday."
  • "May this Janmashtami inspire you to live a life full of joy and compassion."
  • "Happy Janmashtami! May the blessings of Lord Krishna always protect you."
  • "May the divine grace of Krishna remove all worries from your life."
  • "Wishing you spiritual growth and inner peace on this auspicious day."
  • "Happy Janmashtami! May the sound of Krishna’s flute always resonate in your heart."

Krishna Janmashtami Messages To Share:

  • "Celebrate the divine birth of Lord Krishna with love in your heart and joy in your soul."
  • "Janmashtami reminds us that truth always triumphs over evil."
  • "May the sweet sound of Krishna’s flute fill your life with eternal happiness."
  • "On this sacred night, let us chant the name of Govinda and seek his blessings."
  • "Celebrate the birth of the divine protector with devotion and gratitude."
  • "May the teachings of Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita guide your life always."
  • "On Janmashtami, let us spread love, peace, and kindness."
  • "Let’s make our hearts pure to welcome the divine child this Janmashtami."
  • "Celebrate the victory of dharma with devotion to Kanha."
  • "May the blessings of Makhan Chor make your life sweet and blissful."
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 06:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janmashtami Wishes Janmashtami Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Janmashtami Messages Krishna Janmashtami Greetings
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Would Walk Home’: Trump’s Warning Ahead of Alaska Meeting With Putin, Territory Swap On Cards — Top Points
‘Would Walk Home’: Trump’s Warning Ahead of Alaska Meeting With Putin
India
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
Business
GST Rate Shake-Up: 2 Main Slabs, Cheaper Household Essentials, And 40% Levy On Tobacco, Here's What To Expect
GST Rate Shake-Up: Household Products May See Price Drop, Tobacco To Face 40% Tax, Says Report
South Cinema
Shwetha Menon Takes Over AMMA Presidency After Mohanlal’s Exit
Shwetha Menon Takes Over AMMA Presidency After Mohanlal’s Exit
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget