Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Essential Items For Krishna Puja On This Auspicious Day

Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated on August 16 with midnight puja rituals, special decorations, adornments, and offerings to Lord Krishna for blessings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, lovingly known as Murlimanohar Bal Gopal, will be celebrated this year on both August 15 and 16. While Janmashtami rituals traditionally include worship at midnight, the believed time of the birth of Lord Krishna, devotees engage in puja and other spiritual activities from sunrise to nightfall.

Certain offerings are considered essential for the puja, and without them, the rituals are believed to be incomplete. Devotees also seek blessings by presenting Krishna with his most cherished items.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Top 8 Temples That Celebrate Janmashtami Across the World

For Decoration:

If setting up a Bal Gopal tableau at home, include miniature plants, butter (makhan), earthen pots (matki), rangoli, floral garlands, peacock feathers, swings, flutes, and small decorative cows.

For Adornment (Shringar):

Dress and adorn Lord Krishna with ornaments such as bangles, anklets, waistbands, earrings, Vaijayanti garlands, floral garlands, attire, crowns, flutes, and peacock feathers.

For Bhog (Offerings):

Include butter with sugar crystals (makhan mishri), panjeeri, panchamrit, kheer, bananas, cucumbers, fruits, and other sweets as per one’s capacity.

For Puja:

Essential puja materials include a Krishna idol, vermilion (kumkum), turmeric, gopi chandan, unbroken rice (akshat), camphor, cloves, cardamom, incense sticks, a water pot (kalash), betel leaves, betel nuts, holy Ganga water, coins, red cloth, coconut, saffron, tulsi leaves, milk, curd, and honey.

Puja Timing For Krishna Janmsashtami:

The main Janmashtami puja will be held on the night of August 16, between 12:05 am and 12:47 am, marking the sacred birth moment of Lord Krishna.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Krishna Janmashtami Puja Janmashtami 2025 Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Essential Items For Puja
