Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Essential Items For Krishna Puja On This Auspicious Day

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, lovingly known as Murlimanohar Bal Gopal, will be celebrated this year on both August 15 and 16. While Janmashtami rituals traditionally include worship at midnight, the believed time of the birth of Lord Krishna, devotees engage in puja and other spiritual activities from sunrise to nightfall.

Certain offerings are considered essential for the puja, and without them, the rituals are believed to be incomplete. Devotees also seek blessings by presenting Krishna with his most cherished items.

For Decoration:

If setting up a Bal Gopal tableau at home, include miniature plants, butter (makhan), earthen pots (matki), rangoli, floral garlands, peacock feathers, swings, flutes, and small decorative cows.

For Adornment (Shringar):

Dress and adorn Lord Krishna with ornaments such as bangles, anklets, waistbands, earrings, Vaijayanti garlands, floral garlands, attire, crowns, flutes, and peacock feathers.

For Bhog (Offerings):

Include butter with sugar crystals (makhan mishri), panjeeri, panchamrit, kheer, bananas, cucumbers, fruits, and other sweets as per one’s capacity.

For Puja:

Essential puja materials include a Krishna idol, vermilion (kumkum), turmeric, gopi chandan, unbroken rice (akshat), camphor, cloves, cardamom, incense sticks, a water pot (kalash), betel leaves, betel nuts, holy Ganga water, coins, red cloth, coconut, saffron, tulsi leaves, milk, curd, and honey.

Puja Timing For Krishna Janmsashtami:

The main Janmashtami puja will be held on the night of August 16, between 12:05 am and 12:47 am, marking the sacred birth moment of Lord Krishna.

