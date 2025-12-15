Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And All About This Sacred Day

Devotees of Lord Hanuman are not only found across India but also in many parts of the world. According to the Puranas, the blessings of Bajrangbali help a person overcome all kinds of difficulties. It is believed that even Lord Ram found relief from crises through the devotion and strength of Lord Hanuman. For this reason, Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, is considered the most auspicious day to worship Lord Hanuman.

In the New Year, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 2, 2026. Worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day is believed to remove obstacles and hardships. Devotees believe that those who remember Bajrangbali with true devotion are protected from all forms of suffering.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Tithi And Muhurat

The Chaitra Purnima Tithi will begin on April 1, 2026, at 7:06 am and will end on April 2, 2026, at 7:41 am.

Puja Muhurat: Worship of Lord Hanuman can be performed from 4:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Hanuman Jayanti Puja Vidhi

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees can follow these traditional worship steps:

First, light a ghee lamp in the temple or prayer area.

Perform the abhishek of Lord Hanuman with Ganga water.

After the abhishek, gently wipe the idol with a clean cloth.

Mix vermilion (sindoor) with ghee or jasmine oil.

Offer a sindoor chola to Lord Hanuman. It is believed that offering sindoor on Hanuman Janmotsav brings the merit of offering it throughout the year.

Begin applying the chola from Lord Hanuman’s left foot.

After the chola, offer silver or gold foil (varak).

Adorn Lord Hanuman with a sacred thread (janeu).

Offer new clothes after placing the janeu.

Present bhog after completing the chola.

Perform the aarti of Lord Hanuman.

Recite the Hanuman Chalisa at least once.

Hanuman Jayanti Remedy

On the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, devotees are advised to visit a Hanuman temple and recite the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times. After this, offer a garland of roses and light a lamp with jasmine oil, adding two cloves to it. This remedy is believed to help reduce unnecessary household expenses and bring financial stability.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 is considered a powerful occasion for seeking strength, protection, and divine blessings from Bajrangbali, making it an important date for devotees to observe with faith and devotion.

