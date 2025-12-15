Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Last Pradosh Vrat Of 2025 To Be Observed On December 17: Check Out The Date, Puja Timing, And All

The last Pradosh Vrat of the year is considered highly auspicious, with rare spiritual combinations believed to bring blessings, peace, and positive energy to devotees.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 06:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha every month. In this way, a total of 24 Pradosh Vrats are observed throughout the year. However, the last Pradosh Vrat of 2025 is considered especially significant, as several auspicious and rare yogas are set to form on this day.

According to Hindu scriptures, Pradosh Vrat is regarded as one of the most effective fasts to please Lord Shiv and seek His blessings. Devotees who observe this vrat are believed to receive Shiv’s grace, with obstacles and doshas removed and wishes fulfilled. Special importance is given to performing worship during the Pradosh Kaal, the evening period dedicated to Lord Shiv.

Last Pradosh Vrat 2025: Date And Day

The last Pradosh Vrat of 2025 will be observed on December 17. As per the Hindu calendar, the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Paush month will begin on December 16 at 11:58 pm and will continue until 2:33 pm on December 18. Since Trayodashi will prevail throughout the day on Wednesday, December 17, Pradosh Vrat will be observed on this day. Being a Wednesday, it is known as Budh Pradosh Vrat.

Auspicious Yogas On Pradosh Vrat

This Pradosh Vrat is considered even more special due to the formation of multiple auspicious yogas. On December 17, 2025, Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga will be formed. In addition, Sukarma Yoga and Dhriti Yoga will also be present. Worship performed during these rare and favorable yogas is believed to bring enhanced spiritual benefits to devotees.

Pradosh Vrat Puja Timing

For Budh Pradosh Vrat, the most auspicious time to perform Shiv Puja on December 17 will be from 05:27 pm to 08:11 pm. Devotees are advised to perform prayers and rituals during this period to attain maximum spiritual merit and divine blessings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 06:57 AM (IST)
